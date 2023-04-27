SWISS Increases Long-Haul Flights In Winter

DALLAS – The national airline of Switzerland, SWISS (LX), has experienced continuous growth in demand for the winter schedule of 2023. In response, it will offer more flight services to four long-distance destinations in North America, Asia, and Africa.

Starting from October 29th, 2023, LX will increase its flights to Cairo (CAI) and Singapore (SIN), thus becoming daily during the winter timetable period. Furthermore, the airline has announced that it will double the number of weekly flights to Miami International Airport (MIA), resulting in a total of 14 weekly flights, translated into two daily connections from Zurich Airport (ZRH).

After one year of pause, SWISS resumed flights to Shanghai-Pu Dong (PVG) in March with three-weekly services to the Chinese city. Now, one month later, as the operations to China have settled down, the airline will add another three flights a week, resulting in six total frequencies to PVG.

Tamur Goudarzi Pour, Chief Commercial Officer of SWISS, said, “SWISS is currently experiencing a lot of demand and a still strong desire to travel, despite all the economic and political uncertainties. We’re very pleased to be further expanding our range of long-haul services this coming winter, within the overall framework of our long-term network planning, to offer our customers an even more attractive choice of flights.”

SWISS is one of the few airlines remaining that offer a first-class experience on their long-haul flights. Photo: SWISS.

SWISS’ Long-Haul Network

Overall, SWISS has established a wide range of long-haul flights within its network, including a total of 21 destinations across five different world regions, from its two main hubs in Switzerland: Zurich-Kloten Airport (ZRH) and Geneva Airport (GVA).

The airline is slowly becoming one of the leading players in the long-haul market from Europe, having achieved more than 160 long-distance flights, which translates into more than 40.000 seats offered on this section of its network.

Additionally, SWISS is one of the increasingly fewer European airlines that still offer First Class Suites on board their Airbus A330, A340, and Boeing 777 aircraft. These cabins have recently received a new update called “Swiss Senses“, with significant improvements in privacy and comfort, and will also be fitted into the upcoming brand new Airbus A350 aircraft, expected to arrive in 2025.

Featured image: The Boeing 777 and Airbus A330 family jets are the backbone of SWISS’ long-haul network. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.