SWISS Unveils ‘Swiss Senses’ Redesigned Cabins

DALLAS — Swiss International Airlines (LX) has announced a newly redesigned cabin for its long-haul aircraft fleet.

The first, business, and economy cabins will all showcase new appearances and will gradually be installed into the cabins throughout its fleet from 2025 onwards.

However, its new Airbus A350-900s will all have the new interior designed upon delivery.

The new Swiss First Class Cabins. Photo: Swiss Airlines

The new cabin redesign features a new color scheme with warm and muted tones, along with a state-of-the-art inflight entertainment system with bigger screens and Human-Centric lighting to help alleviate the effects of jet lag.

Regarding the new update, Swiss Chief Executive Office, Dieter Vranckx said, “This is the most comprehensive cabin renewal in the history of our company. As a premium airline, we want to pay due and full regard to our customers’ desire for more individually. And with this extremely high-quality product, we can continue to meet all our high aspirations.”

Swiss’ New Business Class Cabin. Photo: Swiss Airlines

First. Business Class Updates

Each Swiss first suite will offer passengers total privacy with closing sliding doors. It will also include a personal wardrobe, a large seat table, a wireless charging station, and a large screen display. In addition, all seats will have seat heating and cooling and can be configurated to seat two passengers traveling together.

The Swiss business class will have a completely new redesign, intended to accommodate travelers’ needs. It will offer further seating options—such as double seats for passengers traveling together—and will also include new seats with sliding doors for complete privacy.

Additionally, each seat will feature heating and cooling functions, a wireless charging station, and a cozy ambiance throughout.

Swiss’ New Economy Class Cabin. Photo: Swiss Airlines

Economy Improvements

Although the Swiss premium economy will garner a new appearance, it won’t change too much aside from its redesigned color scheme. It will retain its 48-centimeter width. However, the economy class will be equipped with brand-new seats.

Every seat will feature a 13-inch high-resolution TV screen with the new inflight entertainment system, along with more storage and USB ports for travelers.

Switzerland’s national airline runs flights from its hub, Zurich, and Geneva to more than 100 destinations in 50 countries worldwide.

