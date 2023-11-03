Spirit Pulls Out of Denver International Airport

DALLAS — Spirit Airlines (NK) announced on Wednesday that it will be terminating all operations in Denver, Colorado. The airline decided to cease the flights due to the poor performance of its routes at Denver International Airport (DEN). The effective date for this cessation of service will be January 9, 2024.

An airline’s spokesperson explained via a press release that the challenges posed by the availability of Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engine, which impacted NK’s fleet and operations, also influenced the carrier’s decision to pull out of the third-busiest airport in the U.S.

Spirit expressed gratitude to the Denver Department of Aviation for their partnership and support throughout the years. The budget carrier also expressed apologies to its guests for any inconvenience caused and assured refunds to those with reservations after the discontinuation date.

N712JB JetBlue Airlines Airbus A320 FLL KFLL combo with Spirit Airlines N672NK A321. Photo: Alexander Schraff/Airways

Can Six and Seven Make Five?

Meanwhile, in a Boston Federal Court, the Biden Administration is seeking to prevent JetBlue (B6) from going through with “that awful merger idea with Spirit,” as Brian Sumers bluntly puts it in this week’s Airline Observer analysis.

JetBlue intends to purchase NK for US$3.8 billion, citing the need for expansion in order to compete with larger airlines. However, the federal government argues that if B6 acquires the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), it will result in reduced competition, which would negatively impact consumers.

During the second day of the antitrust trial in Boston, NK CEO Ted Christie informed the judge that the ULCC has experienced substantial losses due to the ongoing pandemic with no signs of improvement. He went on to say that these losses led the company to pursue a merger with B6.

The CEO further testified that the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, combined with increased expenses for fuel, labor, and maintenance, had exacerbated the financial strain on the yellow airline. The ULCC is on track to record its fourth consecutive annual loss. According to Christie, NK anticipates the situation to worsen even further in the next two years.

Despite over a decade of rapid growth, NK holds a relatively insignificant share of the domestic airline market, accounting for less than 3%. In an effort to compete with the top four carriers, which generate 80% of ticket revenue, company executives still believe that accepting B6’s offer from last year would create a stronger entity.

Featured image: N929NK Spirit A320neo. Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways