JetBlue, Allegiant Announce Divestiture Agreement amid Spirit Combination

DALLAS — JetBlue (B6) and Allegiant (G4) have reached an agreement in which B6 will transfer all of Spirit Airlines (NK) holdings at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to G4. In addition, B6 will turn over up to five gates and related ground facilities at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to promote the growth of ultra-low-cost carriers.

As part of the agreement, B6’s transfer of NK’s holdings at BOS and EWR to G4 includes two gates in each airport and 43 takeoff and landing authorizations in EWR. B6 will also relinquish up to five gates at FLL to the Broward County Aviation Department, working closely with them to facilitate G4’s growth at the airport.

The announcement comes after B6 previously announced that it would divest all of NK’s holdings at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to Frontier (F9). These divestitures are part of B6’s upfront commitments included in the merger agreement with NK and are dependent on the closing of the B6-NK transaction.

The divestitures are subject to approval from local airport authorities as well as the FAA/DOT and will take place after the completion of B6’s planned combination with NK, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2024.

(N309NV), Allegiant Air Airbus A319 @KPVU. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Comments from JetBlue, Allegiant Officials

JetBlue’s CEO, Robin Hayes, stated that merging with NK will allow B6 to bring its high-quality service and low fares to even more people and places across the country. The divestiture commitment is aimed at removing any doubts about B6’s commitment to promoting competition.

Allegiant’s Chief Revenue Officer, Drew Wells, expressed the company’s commitment to long-term growth, particularly in areas such as New York, Boston, and Florida. The agreement will allow G4 to expand its service in these cities and provide customers with more access to affordable, nonstop flights.

Featured image: N2060J jetBlue Airways Airbus A321-271NX KBOS/BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways