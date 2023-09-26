San Antonio’s First Nonstop to Europe with Condor

DALLAS — Condor Airlines (DE) will fly from San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to Frankfurt Aiport (FRA) starting May 17, 2024, confirming the date for the first trans-Atlantic seasonal nonstop flight to Europe out of the Texan airport.

Frankfurt is a major access point with almost 300 nonstop destinations to more than 90 countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The route is part of a larger North American expansion from DE that we covered at the start of the month.

The new seasonal service to the German airport will operate until September 6, 2024. The airline will use its new fuel-efficient Airbus A330-900 aircraft for this route, which features 310 total seats. The aircraft has 30 seats in Business Class, 64 seats in Premium Economy, and 216 seats in Economy.

The introduction of this first-ever nonstop trans-Atlantic service on DE is expected to have an estimated annual economic impact of US$34 million for the San Antonio region. Tickets for the flights are already on sale.

Flight Schedule

The anticipated flight time for the San Antonio to Frankfurt route is approximately 10 hours and 15 minutes, while the Frankfurt to San Antonio route is expected to take around 11 hours and 25 minutes.

Initially, DE will operate flights three days a week according to the following schedule:

Mondays:

Depart SAT at 10:05 p.m.

Arrive at FRA at 3:20 p.m. the next day

Depart FRA at 3:40 p.m.

Arrive at SAT at 8:05 p.m.

Wednesdays/Fridays:

Depart SAT at 8:25 p.m.

Arrive at FRA at 1:40 p.m. the next day

Depart FRA at 2:00 p.m.

Arrive at SAT at 6:25 p.m.

Featured image: Condor D-ANRI Airbus A330-900. MRU FIMP. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways