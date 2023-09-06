Condor Expands North American Network

DALLAS — Condor Flugdienst (DE), a German leisure airline, has announced plans to expand its network with new flights to the United States and Canada. In the summer of 2024, DE will resume services between Frankfurt-Main Airport (FRA) and Calgary Airport (YYC) in Alberta, Canada.

Additionally, DE will launch a new non-stop connection between Frankfurt-Main Airport (FRA) and Miami International Airport (MIA) in the United States. Both flights will begin on May 27, 2024, and will be operated twice a week using Airbus A330neo airplanes.

Ralf Teckentrup, the CEO of Condor, expressed excitement about the expansion, stating that North America is a popular destination for travelers and the airline is happy to provide more flight options. He also mentioned that, in addition to the new destinations, DE will offer more connections to popular destinations in North America. Teckentrup highlighted Canada as an ideal starting point for round trips.

Condor has already received nine units of the A330neo in its longer variant and is still operating five A330-200s. The older A330-200s will be gradually retired as more of the new-generation A330neo jets are delivered.

Seven units of the Boeing 767-300 remain active with Condor, with 29 years old on average. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

German Tourists Request Canadian Holidays

Condor will also be increasing the number of flights to certain cities in addition to the newly announced routes. The flight frequencies to Boston (BOS) and Halifax (YHZ) will be increased to six and four times a week, respectively. Halifax is one of the six Canadian destinations for the summer of 2024.

During the summer, DE will be the only airline offering a connection to Europe from the small northern city of Whitehorse (YXY), which has a population of less than 30,000 people. This unique flight is in high demand among German tourists who are seeking an undiscovered paradise, such as the natural reserves in the province of Yukon.

With the rebranding of Discover Airlines, Frankfurt Airport, which serves as the primary hub for the Lufthansa Group, will present a challenging market for Condor. Photo: Frankfurt Airport

Discovering Competition out of Germany

Condor’s announcement of expanding its route network comes shortly after the news of the launch of Discover Airlines (4Y), the rebranded version of Eurowings Discover. 4Y positions itself as a premium alternative for leisure travelers and directly competes with DE in the long-haul market from Germany.

Condor used to be a part of the Lufthansa Group (LH) until 2010, when shares were gradually acquired by other investors, eventually leading to a complete separation from the group. After eleven years, the LH decided to create a competing airline by transferring a significant portion of the Eurowings (EW) fleet to the newly established Eurowings Discover.

Both Condor and Discover Airlines will be competing on six shared long-haul routes, which include flights from Frankfurt (FRA) to Calgary (YYC), Halifax (YHZ), Punta Cana (PUJ), Cancun (CUN), Anchorage (ANC), and Las Vegas (LAS). In the medium-haul market, numerous routes will be shared by these two leisure airlines, offering flights from Germany to destinations in Southern Europe and Northern Africa.

