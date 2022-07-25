DALLAS – Qatar Airways (QR) and CFM International have inked an agreement for installed and spare LEAP-1B engines to power the airline’s new fleet of 25 Boeing 737-10 MAX aircraft, in addition to a services agreement that applies to the entire fleet.

Qatar placed a firm order for 25 Boeing 737-10 jets with 25 more as an option at FIA2022. The new 737 MAX aircraft are to serve the airline’s short and medium-haul network in the coming years.

Since 2015, the Qatari flag carrier has been a client of CFM, and it now runs eight aircraft with CFM56 engines. The LEAP-1B engine has completed 1.9 million flight cycles and five million engine flight hours since entering into service.

The cutting-edge CFM LEAP engine keeps has established new industry benchmarks for resource use, fuel efficiency, and sustainable operations.

With its 20 million engine flight hours logged in commercial use, the engine fleet offers 15 to 20% improved fuel efficiency, lower CO2 emissions, and a notable reduction in noise compared to earlier generations of engines. CFM states that its customers have saved more than 14 million tons of CO2 thanks to the LEAP engine since it began operating in 2016.

CFM LEAP engine. Photo: CFM International

Comments from CFM, Qatar Airways

“We are honored to expand our relationship with Qatar Airways,” said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. “We look forward to providing them the industry’s most advanced engine with the highest standards for reliability, asset utilization, and fuel efficiency, backed by our world-class support network.”

Featured image: CFM International