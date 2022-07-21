FARNBOROUGH – A revival indeed. Qatar Airways (QR) put aside its Boeing 737 MAX order, but in no time, things took a turn for the better for the series type. QR has placed a firm order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets with 25 more as an option today at FIA2022 that’ll serve its short and medium-haul network in the coming years.

“We are honored that Qatar Airways has decided to add Boeing’s single-aisle family to its fleet, deepening our relationship with this world-class airline,” said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO. “The 737-10 is ideally suited for Qatar Airways’ regional network and will provide the carrier with the most capable, most fuel-efficient airplane in its class.”

The Boeing 737-10 can seat up to 230 passengers and cover a range of 3,300 nautical miles ( it can fly 99% of the world’s single-aisle routes). The Boeing 737-10 is the largest of the MAX series and the yet-to-be competitor to Airbus’ A321 Family.

Image Airways/ Michael Rodeback

A New Future for Qatar Airways and Boeing?

Things have been very messy between QR and Airbus over the A350 paint issues, which are still ongoing, and for this reason, Airbus canceled QR’s order for 50 A321neos. With no narrowbodies from Airbus, Boeing seems like the only option for QR; the Boeing 737-10 in particular, which goes head-on with the A321.

In 2016, QR had originally signed for 60 737 MAX jets for its very own start-up carrier – Air Italy (49% stake). However, the new carrier only survived until early 2020 and the need for new MAX jets was no longer needed and QR shelved the order.

Given QR’s dispute with Airbus and Boeing’s downfall lately, both know they need each other. Qatar Airways is also the global launch customer for the new 777-8 Freighter, with an order for up to 50 freighters. At present QR flies more than 120 Boeing aircraft – 777-200, 777-300ER, 777F, 747-8, 787-8, and 787-9.

Featured image: N27751, Boeing Company Boeing 737-10 MAX (Prototype). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways