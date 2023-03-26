Pegasus Airlines Paris-Orly Flights Transferred to CDG

DALLAS — Pegasus Airlines (PC) announced that all of its flights operating to/from Paris-Orly Airport (ORY) have been relocated to Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), starting today.

This change is due to maintenance work at ORY, according to the airline. It will be effective until the end of the summer season, with flights to ORY starting again after October 28. The airline will use Terminal 1 in CDG for these additional flights.

ORY and CDG are the two major airports serving the French capital city and are both managed by the same company: Aéroports de Paris (ADP). The airport advises travelers to check flight information on its website before going to the airport.

ADP also announces on its website that Tunisair (TU) flights to ORY from Djerba (DJE) and Monastir (MIR) are also transferred to CDG but at Terminal 3.

We have an announcement! 📣

All of our flights scheduled to depart from and arrive at Paris Orly Airport between 26 March – 28 October will be operated from Charles de Gaulle Airport due to maintenance work due to be carried out at Paris Orly. pic.twitter.com/iAB6ulXZPL — Pegasus Airlines (@flymepegasus) March 17, 2023

PC flights to Paris

PC is a Turkish low-cost carrier based in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airport (SAW) and Antalya (AYT). It operates a vast European and Middle-Eastern network with a fleet of over 90 medium-range aircraft. The airline flies A320ceos and Boeing 737-800s, but it is rapidly renewing its fleet, with over 42 A320neos and 7 A321neos according to the PC’s website.

The airline flies to both major Paris airports, but also Marseille (MRS), Lyon (LYS), and Basel-Mulhouse (BSL) in France, from its base in SAW. The low-cost also serves CDG from AYT.

According to airlinedata.com, PC operated about two daily flights to ORY in 2022, mostly flying its new A321neo sitting up to 239 passengers. Flights from AYT to CDG were operated with older Airbus A320 or Boeing 737 aircraft.

After the earthquakes that happened in Turkey earlier this year, the airline joined the effort by transporting relief equipment to the region and offering flights to civilian passengers who were affected.

Featured image: Pegasus Airlines TC-NBS Airbus A320neo in Paris ORY. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways