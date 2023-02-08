Pegasus Vows to Help in Earthquake Relief

DALLAS — Pegasus Airlines (PC) has issued a statement following the earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaraş, Turkey, which has affected many provinces. Pegasus Airlines, sometimes stylized as Flypgs, is a Turkish low-cost carrier headquartered in the Kurtköy area of Pendik, Istanbul, with bases at several Turkish airports.

The airline has been assisting those who have been affected by the devastating earthquake. Between February 6 and 8, the LLC operated 108 flights—22 relief flights and 86 civilian passenger flights—to aid in relief efforts.

Pegasus continues to coordinate with AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency) and official aid authorities to deliver aid and evacuate those in need. Our deepest condolences go out to those who have lost loved ones, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured.

Photos: Pegasus Airlines

Further Aid, Flight Operations

Pegasus has also donated TL8m to AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency) and the Ahbap Association on behalf of its employees and is providing support for the transportation of pet carriers in aircraft cabins to all airports located in the affected zones.

To support those affected by the earthquake, all PC direct domestic flights departing from Adana, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Malatya, and Şanlıurfa between February 7-12, 2023 (up to and including) can be booked free of charge (no taxes payable).

The airline also said that guests who had booked flights to the affected areas were entitled to change or cancel their flights for travel between February 6 and 21, 2023, free of charge. The refund process will continue until March 31, 2023, regardless of when the flights were booked.

The LCC began its statement by saying, “We are deeply saddened by the earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaraş, and which has affected many provinces. May those who lost their lives rest in peace. Our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones and we wish a fast recovery to those who have been injured.”

Airways shares the airline’s sentiment for those affected by the earthquake.

Featured image: Pegasus Airlines