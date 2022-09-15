Miami International Airport Celebrates Long-standing COPA Airlines Service

Dallas – Miami International Airport (MIA) celebrated COPA Airlines (CM) yesterday with a ceremony welcoming a Boeing 737-800 NG in a retro livery commemorating the airline’s 75 years of service.

CM began MIA operations in 1989 and currently operates six daily flights connecting the Magic City to Tocumen International Airport (PTY) in Panama City, according to an airport press release.

MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié congratulated CM on a “major milestone in their illustrious history.” Director Cutié added that the airline enables MIA to “proudly serve more than 800,000 passengers to and from Panama annually, which makes it our 10th-busiest international market.”

The connections CM offers passengers across the Americas via PTY play a significant role in maintaining MIA as a gateway to Latin America, according to the press release. MIA additionally celebrates 94 years of operations on September 15.

MIA Director and CEO Ralph Cutié (third from center) with Copa executives and traditional Panamanian dancers. Photo: Miami International Airport.

Thirty-Three Years of Connection

“Nearly 33 years after becoming Copa’s first U.S. destination, we are proud to now celebrate their 75th anniversary and to welcome their commemorative anniversary aircraft,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Copa has been an important partner in our community since 1989, and we wish them continued success in the decades to come.”

CM Senior Marketing Director Marco Ocando described the airline as committed to keeping “the local community connected with their friends, families, and businesses throughout the Americas,” according to the airport press release.

The commemorative Boeing 737-800 NG (HP-1841) involved over 30 employees in a painting process that lasted over two weeks. CM CEO Pedro Helibron, described the aircraft as representative of “much commitment and achievement” by the airline’s employees.

The 33-year relationship between MIA and CM represents a beacon of continuity and commitment to Latin America, a region facing both regulatory hurdles and high gas prices amid the war in Ukraine and the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Featured Image: Copa Airlines Boeing 737-800 NG registered as HP-1841 arrives at MIA in the commemorative 75th anniversary livery. Photo: Miami International Airport.