DALLAS – COPA Airlines (CM) unveiled a special livery on one of its Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft to commemorate its 75th anniversary.

With the aim of connecting all the Americas and showcasing Panama’s attractions, the largest airline in Central America and a Star Alliance member began to consolidate its operations in the “Hub of the Americas” in the 1990s. This livery recalls the company’s image during that time.

COPA’s Maintenance Center painted the Boeing 737-800 NG with the registration HP-1841 at Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport (PTY). Over the course of more than 15 working days, the process required the labor of more than 30 people, including aviation painters, designers, and engineers.

comments from COPA Airlines CEO

“With this Boeing 737-800 NG painted in the colors of our fleet in the early 1990s, we want to commemorate a key period in our history, when we began what would come to be called the Hub of the Americas® and the transformation of Copa into the region’s leading airline,” said Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines.

Heilbron added, “It is a story filled with much commitment and achievement, but above all with much effort from our people to overcome all the challenges we have encountered along the way and proudly carry the Panamanian flag through the skies of the Americas for 75 years.”

Featured image: COPA Airlines