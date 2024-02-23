Canadian Ultra-low-cost Carrier Lynx Air Ceases Operations

DALLAS — Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Lynx Air (Y9) has announced it will cease operations on Sunday, February 25, 2024, after filing for creditor protection under a CGAA filing.

An internal message from the airline’s interim CEO, Jim Sullivan, explained that adequate funding could not be obtained despite efforts to secure investment for the company’s growth and profitability. As a result, Y9 had to seek protection from its creditors. The airline would continue to operate and provide a good travel experience for the next three days, but flight operations would cease after completing Sunday’s schedule.

Sullivan acknowledged that this news would shock many and expressed disappointment that their story did not unfold as intended. He highlighted the efforts made over the past two years to build the brand, expand to new markets, and exceed expectations, especially during the post-COVID-19 recovery period.

However, the interim CEO said that the financial pressures associated with inflation, fuel costs, exchange rates, regulatory costs, and competition in the Canadian market proved impossible for the organization.

CEO Merren McArthur back in June 2023. Photo: Lynx Air

The Short-lived Lynx Air Story

Before its rebranding as Lynx Air on November 16, 2021, the airline operated under the name Enerjet. The inaugural flight under the Lynx Air brand occurred on April 7, 2022, flying from Calgary International Airport (YYC) to Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

Enerjet was established in 2006 by entrepreneurs aiming to fill a service gap in “middle Canada” left by major airlines WestJet (WS) and Air Canada (AC). Originally known as New Air & Tours, the company rebranded as Enerjet on October 20, 2008, unveiling a new name and corporate logo.

The rebranded ULCC started from scratch and grew to serve nearly 2 million customers across Canada, the US, and Mexico. It experienced significant passenger growth, providing affordable fares and a customer-centric flying experience. Today, Sullivan assured that Y9 had positively impacted Canadians by making air travel accessible and affordable to many.

In July 2023, Lynx Air President and founding Chief Executive Officer Merren McArthur resigned from the airline. McArthur had played a significant role in overseeing the strategy, launch, and growth of the carrier throughout the pandemic. Personal reasons drove McArthur’s departure. However, she agreed to remain with the airline until the end of September to provide ample time to select and appoint a new CEO.

In December 2023, the ULCC announced it would start flying to Boston (BOS) and San Francisco (SFO) in 2024. Y9 was to operate both flights from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ) using its Boeing 737-8 aircraft. It would be the last route announcement the airline would make.

C-GUUL Lynx Air Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Affected Employees, Passengers

Affected employees were informed that the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) would be available one week after their end date to provide support and resources. To access the EAP, employees were advised to visit the website or call the provided phone number using the given username and password.

In the coming days, the focus would be on supporting the remaining Y9 customers until the end of Sunday, ensuring as many passengers as possible could complete their journeys. Details regarding the wind-down of operations will be shared later to minimize the impact on passengers.

The Canadian Transportation Agency provided information for Y9 passengers affected by the cessation of operations. Passengers were advised to contact their travel agent or transportation provider to explore alternative arrangements. If necessary, they could secure their travel options.

Passengers who paid with a credit card were encouraged to contact their company to understand their eligibility for refunds or compensation. Those who had purchased travel insurance should contact their insurance company to check if their coverage included such circumstances.

Passengers who purchased their travel arrangements from a registered travel agent in Ontario, Quebec, or British Columbia might be eligible for a refund from the respective provincial government authorities responsible for travel. The contact information for these authorities was provided in the statement.

Last week, we heard rumors that Flair Airlines (F8) and Y9 were discussing a potential merger. However, F8 could most likely not take on Y9’s financial burden on top of the problems it already had. Both airlines operate in the ULCC space in Canada, and experts have speculated that a merger between the two carriers could solidify their chances of survival in a competitive market.

Sullivan ended his message by expressing gratitude for the opportunity to lead the team and considered it the highlight of his professional career. He thanked everyone for being part of the Lynx story. The ULCC, headquartered in Calgary, has nine Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

Featured image: C-FULH Lynx Air Boeing 737-8. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways