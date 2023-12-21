Lynx Air to Begin Flights to Boston, San Francisco Next Year
Airlines Routes

Lynx Air to Begin Flights to Boston, San Francisco Next Year

DALLAS — Lynx Air (Y9) has announced that it will start flying to Boston (BOS) and San Francisco (SFO) in the United States next year. The Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier will operate both flights from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ) aboard a Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

Flights to Boston will commence on March 28 and be operated four times a week. By the end of April, Y9 will increase the frequencies to six times weekly. The new route to Boston will directly compete with Air Canada (AC), the only other airline operating flights between Toronto and Boston.

Then, on May 3, Y9 will begin flights between Toronto and San Francisco, which will operate four times weekly until June, when the frequency will increase to six weekly flights. By July, Y9 will operate daily flights to San Francisco, joining AC, United Airlines (UA), and Porter Airlines (P3). Nonetheless, Lynx will be the only true ULCC operating flights between the two cities.

Lynx Air commenced operations in April 2022, following a rebranding, as the airline was known as Enerjet (EG). The newly rebranded Lynx Air commenced operation on April 7, 2022, with a flight between Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

In the following months, the airline rapidly expanded its route network and currently serves six destinations in the United States, including Los Angeles (LAX), Las Vegas (LAS), Phoenix (PHX), Orlando (MCO), Tampa (TPA), and Fort Myers (RSW).

Featured Image: Lynx Air Boeing 737 8 MAX C-FULH. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airlines, Routes

Hainan Airlines to Increase Frequency of Flights to

December 21, 2023
Airlines, Boeing

LATAM Becomes Largest Boeing 787 Operator in South

December 20, 2023
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES N8639B BOEING 737-8H4(WL).
Airlines, AVJobs

Southwest Airlines Pilots to Get ≈50% Pay Increase

December 20, 2023
Alaska Airlines FAs. Photo: Alaska Airlines
Airlines, AVJobs

AFA Union: Alaska Airlines Has to PAY If

December 20, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X