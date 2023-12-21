Lynx Air to Begin Flights to Boston, San Francisco Next Year

DALLAS — Lynx Air (Y9) has announced that it will start flying to Boston (BOS) and San Francisco (SFO) in the United States next year. The Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier will operate both flights from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ) aboard a Boeing 737-8 aircraft.
Flights to Boston will commence on March 28 and be operated four times a week. By the end of April, Y9 will increase the frequencies to six times weekly. The new route to Boston will directly compete with Air Canada (AC), the only other airline operating flights between Toronto and Boston.
Then, on May 3, Y9 will begin flights between Toronto and San Francisco, which will operate four times weekly until June, when the frequency will increase to six weekly flights. By July, Y9 will operate daily flights to San Francisco, joining AC, United Airlines (UA), and Porter Airlines (P3). Nonetheless, Lynx will be the only true ULCC operating flights between the two cities.
Lynx Air commenced operations in April 2022, following a rebranding, as the airline was known as Enerjet (EG). The newly rebranded Lynx Air commenced operation on April 7, 2022, with a flight between Calgary International Airport (YYC) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR).
In the following months, the airline rapidly expanded its route network and currently serves six destinations in the United States, including Los Angeles (LAX), Las Vegas (LAS), Phoenix (PHX), Orlando (MCO), Tampa (TPA), and Fort Myers (RSW).
Featured Image: Lynx Air Boeing 737 8 MAX C-FULH. Photo: Michal Mendyk/Airways