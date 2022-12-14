Lufthansa Technik to Provide Component Support for Avianca

DALLAS — Lufthansa Technik and Colombian airline Avianca (AV) have signed a comprehensive Total Component Support (TCS) agreement that covers the repair and overhaul of AV’s Boeing 787 fleet’s componentry.

The two companies’ long-standing partnership will be strengthened by the new contract, as it will provide pool support for up to 16 aircraft over the course of the next nine years.

The second-oldest carrier in the world now enjoys the advantages of an individual supply concept that enables short and quick transport paths thanks to this TCS agreement. According to Lufthansa Technik, TCS ensures high aircraft availability while avoiding tying up a lot of capital in spare-parts inventory.

Lufthansa Technik experts will take care of all aspects of supplying the AV fleet with components from initial provisioning studies, and home base allocation to repair and overhaul, troubleshooting, documentation, and engineering services.

The Hamburg-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul service provider already offers comprehensive component support to AV with its Single Component Maintenance (SCM).

Photo: Lufthansa Technik

Comments from Lufthansa Technik, Avianca Officials

Álbert Pérez Subiros, Avianca’s Vice President of Maintenance, said, “The agreement we have reached with Lufthansa Technik is in line with our goal of becoming an increasingly competitive airline.

The airline maintenance VP added, “Through this contract, we will be able to have on-time availability of 787 components, making our cost scheme more efficient, while guaranteeing quality, reliability and availability of the double-aisle fleet in our long-range network.”

“We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Avianca and continue to build on our relationship for years to come. With enhanced material supply and logistics, our Total Component Support TCS® ensures optimal availability for Avianca’s fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft,” said Georgios Ouzounidis, Vice President Corporate Sales for The Americas at Lufthansa Technik.

Featured image: Lufthansa Technik