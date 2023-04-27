Lufthansa Announces More A380 Long-Haul Routes

DALLAS — Lufthansa (LH) has announced plans to expand its long-haul network for the winter 2023 season, with the significant addition of new destinations to the catalog of Airbus A380 flights, which is undergoing its re-entry into service with the airline.

The Airbus A380, often referred to as the “Superjumbo”, will come back to operation again as the flagship of LH, thanks to its capability to carry more than 500 passengers per flight divided into four different seat classes, ranging from the standard Economy Class to the most luxurious First Class.

It was confirmed by the carrier that four total units will resume service flying from Lufthansa’s two main hubs: Frankfurt-Main Airport (FRA) and Munich-Franz Josef Strauss Airport (MUC). At the time of writing, it was already known that New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS) will receive Airbus A380 flights from LH starting on June 1, but now it has also been announced that Los Angeles Airport (LAX) will be the third US destination to also be on the list, from October 5th, 2023.

Additionally, the German airline has also announced plans to introduce their Superjumbo from Munich onto flights to Asia. Specifically, the first city to see the arrival of the Airbus A380 is Bangkok (BKK), the capital of Thailand and home to one of the largest Star Alliance partner airlines; Thai Airways (TG).

This will be also the first time Bangkok will receive the LH Airbus A380, and this upgrade translates into a capacity increase of almost 75% compared to the previous aircraft operating that route, the Airbus A350-900.

Apart from the Airbus A380, the other revolutionary aircraft that has pushed the long-haul growth at Lufthansa is the Airbus A350 family of jets. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

New Connections to India

Apart from the new A380 destinations announced by LH, the company has also revealed an increase in connectivity between Germany and India, with the launch of two new routes from Frankfurt (FRA) to Hyderabad (HYD) and Munich (MUC) to Bangalore (BLR), already served by the Frankfurt hub.

All these new destinations will be reached on board LH’s Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which have been presenting amazing performance and fuel efficiency results since their first flights with the airline.

After this announcement, LH has become one of the European carriers with the most presence in India, serving a total of five destinations in the subcontinent, highly impulses by Germany’s good relations with pharmaceutical and high-tech industries in India and the strong alliance with their Indian airline partner; Air India (AI).

Featured image: Los Angeles will have the luck to receive again the Lufthansa Airbus A380 on direct flights from Munich Airport. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways