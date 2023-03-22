Lufthansa Reactivates A380 Boston, New York Flights

DALLAS — After a three-year hiatus, Lufthansa (LH) will restart operating regular flights with the Airbus A380 on June 1. Bookings for flights on the superjumbo begin tomorrow, March 23, 2023.

LH424 will run daily flights from Munich (MUC) to Boston (BOS). LH410 will start departing daily for New York to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on July 4, 2023, just in time for Independence Day.

With these superjumbo flights, the airline is significantly increasing its premium offering at its southern hub, particularly by adding more Business and First Class seats.

The Airbus A380 has 509 seats, which is about 80% more than the Airbus A340-600 that currently flies the Munich-New York route. The A380 offers four different travel classes in total: 371 economy class seats, 78 business class seats, 52 premium eco seats, and eight first-class seats.

Lufthansa made the decision to restart its popular Airbus A380 in 2022 as a result of the sharp rise in demand for airline tickets and the postponement of the arrival of ordered aircraft.

The German carrier says that by the end of 2023, a total of four A380 aircraft will be deployed from Munich.

Featured image: Lufthansa D-AIMC Airbus A380. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways