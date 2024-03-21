Korean Air Orders 33 Airbus A350 Aircraft  

DALLAS — Korean Air (KE) has signed a contract with French-German aircraft producer Airbus to procure 33 variants of the A350 family. The deal, which includes 27 A350-1000s and six A350-900s, is valued at US$13.7 billion.

The order is intended to supplement KE’s long-term fleet operations as the airline gradually retires its older aircraft. The large procurement of the next-generation, eco-friendly A350 aircraft is not only aligned with KE’s sustainability efforts. Still, it is also seen as a step toward preparing for the merger with newly acquired Asiana Airlines (OZ).

The airline has opted for two Airbus A350 variants since the model is suited to its operations. Owing to its physical location, Korean carriers operate long-haul flights to many of the world’s south-after destinations. Hence, there is a need for reliable, fuel-efficient long-range aircraft.

Image: Davide Calabresi/Airways

Airbus A350 Variants

The A350-1000 is the largest variant in the A350 family and can accommodate between 350 and 410 passengers in a standard three-class configuration. The aircraft makes use of advanced composite materials, resulting in a reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions of up to 25%, in comparison to similarly sized previous-generation aircraft models. With the longest flight range among existing passenger aircraft, the A350-1000 can operate up to 16,000km with full payload.



The A350-900 variant is about 7 meters shorter than the A350-1000 with a range of 15,370km and typically seats 300-350 passengers in a three-class layout. KE might deploy the aircraft on its long-haul services, such as its Seoul Incheon-New York route. The airline currently operates two flights a day on this route.

In addition to the agreement to purchase 33 A350s, KE plans to acquire several other new aircraft, including wide-body and narrow-body aircraft. KE intends to introduce 50 Airbus A321neos, 10 Boeing 787-9s, 20 Boeing 787-10s, and 30 Boeing 737-8s into its fleet.

Korean Air’s latest aircraft order makes financial sense and helps the airline improve its sustainability targets. The airline will continue to prioritize fleet modernization and carbon emissions reduction through the operation of new aircraft and other sustainability activities.

Featured image: Korean Air A350-1000 Render by Korean Air