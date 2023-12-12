IndiGo Expands Operations to Thailand
IndiGo Expands Operations to Thailand

6E is the best Airbus client, with a agreement for over 500 A320neo family aircraft. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

DALLAS — IndiGo (6E), India’s biggest low-cost carrier, has announced the opening of a new route from Bengaluru (BLR) to Phuket (HKT) in Thailand. Moreover, the airline will increase the frequency of its service from Mumbai (BOM).

The new route from BLR, one of 6E’s bases in India, will be operated six times weekly using Airbus A320 family aircraft. Flights will start operating on February 28, 2023. Flights will last between three and four hours.

Moreover, flights between BOM, another airline hub, and HKT will see their frequencies increase to 13 flights per week, adapting to the growing demand on the route as of January 6. This new schedule can be compared to the current one, with daily flights operated by A321neos.

6E also operates older-generation A320ceo aircraft. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Indigo’s Thailand Expansion

With these additional flights and other existing routes to Bangkok (BKK) from most of 6E’s bases in India, the carrier expects to operate 56 flights to Thailand every week. In 2023, according to airlinedata.com, the airline operated 6 flights per day on average for the same network, 68% of which were flying to BKK.

Vinay Malhotra, 6E’s Head of Global Sales, said, “We are delighted to introduce new flights connecting India to Thailand, reaffirming our commitment to expanding global connectivity from India. Thailand has always been a sought-after destination, known for its tropical beaches, shopping, entertainment, and ornate temples.”

He added, “IndiGo remains dedicated to providing affordable, punctual, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our extensive network for our valued customers.”

These modifications in the airline’s network are the latest step in the carrier’s plan to expand overseas, after having developed drastically and dominating the Indian domestic market. 6E is now opening new routes to foreign countries and even reaching further regions thanks to codeshare agreements with long-haul airlines, the latest being British Airways (BA) earlier this year.

6E is the best Airbus client, with a agreement for over 500 A320neo family aircraft. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

