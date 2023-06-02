IndiGo Moves Forward with International Expansion Plans

DALLAS — IndiGo (6E) is moving forward in its international expansion strategy with the addition of six new destinations across Asia and Africa. The airline will connect Nairobi (NBO), Kenya, and Jakarta (CGK), Indonesia, with direct flights from Mumbai (BOM) in late July/early August.

Delhi (DEL) will see new connections in August to Tbilisi (TBS), Georgia (3x per week), and Baku (GYD), Azerbaijan (4x per week). September schedule additions include Tashkent (TAS), Uzbekistan (4x per week), and Almaty (ALA), Kazakhstan (3x per week).

Ticket sales and final schedules will be announced as soon as all approvals are in place.

This totals 174 new weekly international flights for IndiGo between June and September and caters to the rising demand for international travel from, to, and via India.

IndiGo Airlines. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Expansion Plans

This large-scale expansion is an integral part of IndiGo’s strategy of moving Towards New Heights and Across New Frontiers under the aegis of its CEO, Pieter Elbers, who joined the airline ten months ago.

Along with this launch of new routes, IndiGo will also be resuming operations daily services from Delhi to Hong Kong (HKG) in August, further enhancing travel options for passengers. This flight was suspended three years ago during the pandemic.

This network expansion sends the airline to 32 international destinations (up from 26) and 78 domestic destinations.

“We are absolutely excited to further our ambitious international network expansion plans, in line with our commitment to giving wings to the Indian nation,” Elbers said. “As we steadfastly execute our strategy ‘Towards New Heights and Across New Frontiers’, we are poised to establish unparalleled connections between people and places. The addition of these exciting new destinations, new direct flight routes, enhanced flight frequencies, and strategic codeshare partnerships, will help us expand our footprint across four continents with Africa and Central Asia being included for the first time.”

IndiGo has been strengthening connectivity in Europe and North America through its codeshare connections via Turkish Airlines (TK). IndiGo currently offers connectivity to 33 destinations in Europe via Istanbul (IST). As part of the codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, IndiGo will soon offer connectivity to North America pending regulatory approvals. The partnership allows passengers to experience hassle-free transfers, access to a vast network, and a seamless travel experience across continents.

Featured image: Indigo VT-IHO Airbus A320-214. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways