First Female Emirati Captain in Commercial Aviation

DALLAS – Etihad Airways (EY) has announced that Captain Aisha Al Mansoori has become the first female Emirati captain in a commercial airline.

The airlines made the announcement at a celebration of Emirati women’s accomplishments this week. This is an important turning point for UAE aviation and is in line with Etihad’s initiatives to increase the representation of women in the aviation industry, particularly among pilots.

The pilot’s family, her fellow pilots from Etihad, and senior management from the airline attended the event for the command upgrade at the airline’s Crew Briefing Centre.

The 33-year-old captain was one of just two UAE national women in her batch when she enrolled in EY’s Cadet Pilot program in October 2007. Aisha completed the program successfully in 2010 and made her first flight to Amman, Jordan, aboard an Airbus A320.

Since then, Aisha has advanced through the ranks and accrued the necessary flying time to become a Senior First Officer and has become the first woman from the UAE to fly the superjumbo Airbus A380.

Etihad A6-APB Airbus A380. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Comments from Etihad Aviation Group, Captain Aisha Al Mansoori

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, “Etihad is extremely proud of Captain Aisha’s achievement and the trailblazing role she is playing for women in aviation in the UAE. She will no doubt be the first of many, and Etihad looks forward to welcoming more female pilots to the rank of Captain in the future.

“Etihad remains committed to Emiratisation and to elevating Emirati women to play their part in the growth of the aviation industry… Aisha earned her rank and will no doubt inspire her fellow Emiratis and young women around the world to follow their dreams in aviation.”

I am proud to be the first female Emirati to be a captain in a commercial airline, and I hope I will be an inspiration to young women to follow this career path. Captain Aisha Al Mansoori, Etihad Airways

Captain Aisha said, “I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to join Etihad’s Cadet Pilot programme and grow my career over the years with them. I am thankful for the tremendous support I have received from my instructors at Etihad and for their guidance through my training, which has shaped my skills and prepared me for the rank of captain.”

On August 28, the Captain will commence regular flying duties as a captain at EY, a day that also marks Emirati Women’s Day.

Featured image: Etihad Airways