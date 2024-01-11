FAA Investigates Boeing for Noncompliance with Safety Standards
Boeing Industry Safety

FAA Investigates Boeing for Noncompliance with Safety Standards

N4026T (delivered as N37535), United Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX (in green primer) @KBFI. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

DALLAS — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the in-service incident involving the Alaska Airlines (AS) Boeing 737-9 N704AL aircraft.

Following the January 5 N704AL event over Portland, the FAA was made aware of additional discrepancies on other Boeing 737-9 airplanes. In a letter addressed to Ms. Carole Murray, Vice President of Total Quality at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, John Piccola, Director of the Integrated Certificate Management Division of the FAA, outlines the alleged noncompliance with safety regulations and requests Boeing’s cooperation in the investigation.

The FAA investigation is being conducted to ensure compliance with Title 14 of the Code of Federal Regulations (14 CFR) and Boeing’s FAA-approved quality system. The FAA cites specific requirements from Part 21 Certification Procedures for Products, Articles, and Parts, as well as Boeing’s Quality Manual, to highlight the responsibilities of the product holder and the need for adherence to approved designs and safe operation conditions.

At the start of its investigation on January 6, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) described the Flight 1282 event as an accident, stating that the mid-cabin door plug departed the airplane, resulting in rapid decompression. However, the FAA’s classification of the event as an incident in its letter to Boeing may indicate a difference in terminology or regulatory perspective.

Alaska Airlines N941AK Boeing 737-9 MAX KSEA SEA. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways
Alaska Airlines N941AK Boeing 737-9 MAX KSEA SEA. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Alleged Noncompliance

Based on the circumstances described, the FAA’s letter suggests that Boeing may have failed to ensure that its completed products conform to approved designs and meet the necessary safety criteria. This potential noncompliance raises concerns regarding the airworthiness and safe operation of Boeing aircraft.

The letter seeks Boeing’s cooperation by requesting evidence or statements within ten business days to address the allegations. The FAA emphasizes that any information Boeing provides will be considered after the investigation.

Failure to respond within the specified timeframe may result in the investigation proceeding without the benefit of Boeing’s statement.

N27519 United Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX KPDX PDX. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways
N27519 United Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX KPDX PDX. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Requested Information

Boeing is asked to provide a detailed response addressing the root cause of the encountered condition(s), identifying the products or articles affected, and outlining any service impacts. Furthermore, the FAA seeks information on the immediate and long-term actions taken by Boeing to correct and prevent the recurrence of these issues. Additionally, any mitigating circumstances that Boeing believes may be relevant to the case should also be included in the response.

The FAA’s investigation into Boeing’s alleged noncompliance with safety standards highlights the importance of adhering to approved designs and ensuring the airworthiness and safe operation of aircraft. Boeing’s cooperation in addressing the concerns raised by the FAA is crucial for the resolution of this matter and safeguarding, if not salvaging, its reputation.

It is important to note that this isn’t a Boeing 737 MAX series issue, like the 737-8’s MCAS software problems were. This is a quality control issue. For now, the outcome of the FAA investigation will determine the necessary actions to be taken to ensure the continued safety of the Boeing 737-9 variant.

Featured image: N4026T (delivered as N37535), United Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX (in green primer) @KBFI. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

NTSB Update: All 12 Door Plug Stops Failed, Leading to Blowout

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at @airwaysmag │ Webflow Developer at @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Panoramic view of the satellite and east cargo area of Terminal 2 at Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport). Photo: By MaedaAkihiko - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=106374019
Airports, Safety

Japan Implements New Airport Measures After Tragic Collision

January 11, 2024
Japan Airlines Airbus A350-941 JA13XJ at HND on April 30 2022. Photo: Steven Byles, CC BY-SA 2.0
Airports, Industry, Safety

How Do Airports Prevent Aircraft Collisions?

January 11, 2024
United Airlines Boeing Fleet. Photo: Boeing
Industry, Safety

Mid-Air Aircraft Collision Avoidance Strategies

January 11, 2024
United Airlines N27519 Boeing 737-9. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways
Airlines, Boeing

The Airlines Most Affected by the Boeing 737-9

January 9, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X