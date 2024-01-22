EVA Air Pilots Granted Strike Rights, Announces Union

DALLAS — The Taoyuan Union of Pilots (TUP) announced on Monday that EVA Air (BR) pilots have been granted the ability to go on strike, following a voting process. The union’s demands include a 20% salary increase for pilots and an increase in their international allowance from US$3.30 per hour to US$6 per hour.
The TUP, which consists of 1,398 members, including 640 BR pilots, initiated the vote on December 22 to determine whether the pilots would strike during the Lunar New Year holiday if the airline did not agree to a structural pay increase.
Out of the 910 TUP members who participated in the vote, 900 voted in favor of a strike, while 10 were against it. In addition, 543 of the BR pilots within the union supported a strike, while nine opposed it.
EVA Air recently confirmed a firm order with Airbus for the purchase of 18 long-range A350-1000s and 15 single-aisle A321neo aircraft. The privately owned Taiwanese carrier operates passenger and dedicated cargo services to over 40 international destinations in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. It has no domestic destinations.
Featured image: EVA Air, B-17882, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, Takeoff, Rotate, Taiwan, Taipei, Taoyuan International Airport. Photo: Jden Lee/Airways