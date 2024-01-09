EVA Air Places Firm Order for 18 A350, 15 A321neo Aircraft

DALLAS — Taiwan’s EVA Air (BR) has recently confirmed a firm order with Airbus for the purchase of 18 long-range A350-1000s and 15 single-aisle A321neo aircraft.

This landmark order makes the airline the latest global carrier to choose the A350-1000 for its future long-haul operations and marks its first direct purchase of the A321neo for its regional network operations.

Clay Sun, the President of EVA Air, stated that the selection of Airbus aircraft followed a comprehensive evaluation of various models in each market segment. EVA Air opted for the most modern and fuel-efficient types in both size categories, ensuring the highest levels of passenger comfort.

The airline executive also highlighted that these aircraft contributed significantly to reducing carbon emissions, aligning with BR’s sustainability goals. The A350-1000, in particular, sets new standards in its class for long-range operations, providing passengers with an exceptional in-flight experience.

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales, Commercial Aircraft, expressed his gratitude to the Taiwanese carrier for their confidence in Airbus and emphasized the significance of this order. The A350-1000 continues to gain recognition as the natural replacement for previous-generation aircraft in the larger widebody size category.

The Airbus executive also said that the A350 series sets new benchmarks in terms of range, payload, fuel efficiency, and passenger comfort, while also making a positive impact on reducing carbon emissions.

In June of last year, Clay Sun sat down with Airways to dive deep into what the post-pandemic world at the carrier would look like. At the time, Clay said that the carrier was looking for a next-generation narrow-body replacement for its leased A321ceo aircraft and was considering either the A321neo or the Boeing 737 MAX.

Featured image: EVA Air Airbus A350-1000. Render: Airbus