EVA Air Places Firm Order for 18 A350, 15 A321neo Aircraft
Airbus Airlines

EVA Air Places Firm Order for 18 A350, 15 A321neo Aircraft

DALLAS — Taiwan’s EVA Air (BR) has recently confirmed a firm order with Airbus for the purchase of 18 long-range A350-1000s and 15 single-aisle A321neo aircraft.

This landmark order makes the airline the latest global carrier to choose the A350-1000 for its future long-haul operations and marks its first direct purchase of the A321neo for its regional network operations.

Clay Sun, the President of EVA Air, stated that the selection of Airbus aircraft followed a comprehensive evaluation of various models in each market segment. EVA Air opted for the most modern and fuel-efficient types in both size categories, ensuring the highest levels of passenger comfort.

The airline executive also highlighted that these aircraft contributed significantly to reducing carbon emissions, aligning with BR’s sustainability goals. The A350-1000, in particular, sets new standards in its class for long-range operations, providing passengers with an exceptional in-flight experience.

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales, Commercial Aircraft, expressed his gratitude to the Taiwanese carrier for their confidence in Airbus and emphasized the significance of this order. The A350-1000 continues to gain recognition as the natural replacement for previous-generation aircraft in the larger widebody size category.

The Airbus executive also said that the A350 series sets new benchmarks in terms of range, payload, fuel efficiency, and passenger comfort, while also making a positive impact on reducing carbon emissions.

In June of last year, Clay Sun sat down with Airways to dive deep into what the post-pandemic world at the carrier would look like. At the time, Clay said that the carrier was looking for a next-generation narrow-body replacement for its leased A321ceo aircraft and was considering either the A321neo or the Boeing 737 MAX.

Featured image: EVA Air Airbus A350-1000. Render: Airbus

Interview: EVA Air Eyes New Aircraft, Destinations

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at @airwaysmag │ Webflow Developer at @talknexo │ Visual Artist

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

HS-TKV Thai Airways B777-300ER YSSY SYD. Photo: Zixu Li/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Thai Airways Resumes Bangkok-Perth Nonstop Route

January 9, 2024
N704AL blown-out door plug hole from the outside. Photo: NTSB
Airlines, Boeing, Safety

Alaska Airlines Technicians Find Loose Hardware on Boeing

January 9, 2024
JetBlue's new CEO, Joanna Geraghty. Photo: Tampa International Airport
Airlines, Highflyer

JetBlue Announces Joanna Geraghty as CEO Successor

January 8, 2024
Air Transat C-GTKS Airbus A330-342. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways
Airlines, AVJobs

Air Transat, Cabin Crew Union Reach Tentative Agreement

January 8, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X