Ethiopian Adds Xiamen, Shenzhen to Cargo Destinations

DALLAS — Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, Africa’s largest network operator, began two weekly freighter flights on February 10, 2023, connecting Xiamen with São Paulo and Santiago via Addis Ababa.

The airline also plans to commence two weekly freighter flights between Shenzhen and Liège as of February 17, 2023. The carrier is launching these new flights as it marks the 50th anniversary of the start of its passenger service to China back in 1973.

Xiamen and Shenzhen will join Ethiopia’s vast network, bringing the total number of cargo destinations in China to eight, including Guangzhou, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Changsha, Wuhan, and Chengdu. Ethiopian currently flies to four passenger destinations, namely Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, and Shanghai, with its enhanced services and modern fleet.

Ethiopian Cargo ET-AWE Boeing 777-F60. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Comments from Ethiopian Airlines CEO

Ethiopian will deploy its Boeing 777 Freighter on the new cargo routes. Regarding the launch of the new flights, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew said, “We are glad to expand our reach in China adding Xiamen and Shenzhen in our global freighter network. The new cargo flights will be instrumental in facilitating cargo shipments across the world by improving air connectivity among China, Africa, Europe and South America.”

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, one of the world’s leading air cargo operators, serves more than 130 international destinations with belly hold capacity and 68 dedicated freighter services.

Featured image: Ethiopian Cargo ET-ARJ Boeing 777-F60. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways