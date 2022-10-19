Worldwide Airline Cooperation: How does it work?

DALLAS – In the early days of commercial aviation at the beginning of the XX Century, the world only saw a few passenger airlines transporting passengers mainly between the biggest capital cities in Europe and the United States.

Of all of them, only a few, such as Avianca (AV), KLM (KL), Qantas (QF), or Aeroflot (SU), have survived history-changing events due to their strong economic models and strategies, but also because of the cooperation and help, they provided between them.

In this article, we will explain three different global airline cooperation strategies that have influenced the way the industry has developed over the years.

United Airlines and Lufthansa are perfect examples of airline cooperation thanks to their solid and long-lasting codeshare agreement, influenced by their presence in Star Alliance. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways.

Codeshare Agreements

A codeshare agreement is a commonly used practice in commercial aviation, where a specific route flown by one carrier is marketed and published by two or more partner airlines and added to their flight schedules.

Even though the flight is operated by only one airline under one “prime flight code”, every other partner assigns its flight number to the route to be able to sell tickets on their websites and travel agencies.

This is a method widely used between carriers that belong to the same airline alliance or group. The objective is to increase the number of tickets sold per flight and offer a wider route offer to travelers.

For example, if a United Airlines (UA) client wants to book a flight between Washington (IAD) and Bergen (BGO), United will offer the passenger a routing between the two cities with a stop in Frankfurt (FRA), where the second leg is operated by its German partner Lufthansa (LH).

However, even though LH will be the airline flying the FRA-BGO connection, the flight number shown on the ticket will remain as UA, because United and Lufthansa signed a codeshare agreement in 2016 for all the LH-operated flights in Europe.

Other airlines such as Air Canada (AC) also share codes with Lufthansa flight LH874 from Frankfurt to Bergen. In that way, passengers arriving in FRA from all parts of Canada on board AC will have the opportunity to connect onto this LH flight and fill the plane.

In a codeshare agreement, the airline responsible to administer the flight (holding the operational permissions, airport slots, and organizing the ground handling) is called the “administrating carrier”.

This shall not be confused with “operating carrier”, as sometimes the flight could be operated by a leased aircraft from a subcontractor due to diverse reasons. It could be applied to a HiFly Malta aircraft flying this FRA-BGO route, where Lufthansa stays as the “administrating carrier” even though it is not technically the airline operating the flight.

The flight numbers that airlines reserve for codeshare agreements are typically very different from their standard codes, as they are only used for internal operations. While the “prime flight code” of the Lufthansa route is LH874, similar to the rest of the airline’s flight numbers, United and Air Canada announce this connection on their websites as UA9112 and AC9681.

Four-digit flight numbers starting with “8” or “9” are very often used for special operational purposes, such as charter flights and codeshare agreements. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Airline Alliances

An airline alliance is also an arrangement between two or more airlines, but this time to cooperate on a completely different level. Thanks to alliances, all partners of a specific alliance form an enormous branding and code-sharing campaign which facilitates the connection of travelers in any member’s network around the world.

To this day, there are three main airline alliances around the world: Star Alliance, SkyTeam, and Oneworld.

The biggest of them, Star Alliance, was founded in 1997 by Air Canada (AC), Lufthansa (LH), SAS (SK), Thai Airways (TG) and United Airlines (UA), and it created a completely new method of airline cooperation, letting passengers from any part of the world to travel between countries connecting via the member airlines’ hubs and gaining alliance points to benefit from the Alliance’s frequent flyer program privileges.

Oneworld was founded in 1999, followed immediately by SkyTeam in 2000, the latter whose annual passenger count is 630 million, the second largest of the three alliances.

The creation of airline alliances has had an enormous influence on the development of today’s commercial aviation industry, mainly by conducting the world’s traffic flow through huge airline hubs on every continent. Every region of the world has at least three members of alliances, usually direct competitors in a specific market.

Denver is one of the most important UA hubs, as it serves as a crucial transfer point for flights between the east and west coasts of the United States. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

In the United States, Star Alliance is represented by United from Chicago (ORD), Oneworld is led by American Airlines from Dallas (DFW) and SkyTeam is represented by Delta Air Lines from Atlanta (ATL). The three biggest American carriers compete directly mainly on the domestic aviation market, offering their connecting flights through their main hubs, and linking the rest of their international routes to their other respective alliance members.

The same thing happens across the Atlantic Ocean, where the Lufthansa Group is the main Star Alliance European member, based in Frankfurt (FRA) and Munich (MUC), IAG is the main Oneworld member, based in London-Heathrow (LHR) and Madrid (MAD), and the Air France-KLM Group is the main SkyTeam member, based both in Amsterdam (AMS) and Paris (CDG).

Due to this quite well-structured distribution of airline hubs both in America and Europe, a curious phenomenon happens when someone looks up the flight schedules of, for example, Delta Airlines and finds out that it offers a total of ten daily transatlantic flights from cities all across the United States to Amsterdam, KLM’s hub. At the same time, United serves only five daily connections and American barely two, only from their Dallas (DFW) and Philadelphia (PHL) hubs.

This scheme repeats itself in other alliance hubs such as Frankfurt (FRA) or London-Heathrow (LHR), and it represents the enormous power an alliance has to change the course of an airport regarding its traffic and operating airlines.

It is common for airlines to paint a small part of their fleet of aircraft in the special scheme of their respective alliance. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

Airline Groups

An airline group follows a similar concept as the airline alliance, with the difference that, in an alliance, every carrier operates and develops individually. In the case of an airline group, there is usually a bigger company that absorbs, buys, or merges with another airline to form a large enterprise that directs and operates all carriers as a whole but with different branding.

This can be applied from Lufthansa (LH) creating the low-cost subsidiary Eurowings (EW) to Iberia (IB) merging with British Airways (BA) to form the International Airlines Group (IAG), one of the biggest airline holdings in the world.

The benefits of an airline group are, mainly, the fact that all the resources of the members of an airline group can be shared and used by other carriers without the usual barriers and structural difficulties that could be found in a non-collaborating pair of airlines.

As an example, Iberia’s main maintenance center in Madrid, called “La Muñoza” is historically respected and well known for its very complete maintenance checks for aircraft and engines. Because of that, and knowing that Vueling (VY) and Level (LV) are part of the IAG Group, it is common for them to send their aircraft to have maintenance tasks and checks in “La Muñoza.”

Another example is the massive transfer of a big part of the Airbus A380 fleet of British Airways (BA) to Madrid-Barajas (MAD) in November 2020 due to a lack of demand to operate those aircraft. Even though other airports such as Chateauroux (CHR), Teruel (TEV), or Doha (DOH) proposed their long-term aircraft parking services, BA chose also MAD to store their aircraft because the airport offered lower costs in storage and maintenance works for the IAG partner. A total of 9 Airbus A380s were stored at peak in Madrid during the pandemic.

Airlines within a group can also borrow physical aircraft for their operations, in case the demand is unbalanced between the two and a transfer is needed. This situation is very common to be seen in regions like Europe, for which airlines have been already taking steps to be prepared for these situations.

One of the reasons Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, and now Brussels Airlines have been changing their liveries to the colloquially known “Eurowhites” is actually to facilitate long-term aircraft transfers between airlines that would require sometimes a work of paint, by leaving most of the fuselage white and applying colors in the tail and around the airline logo.

Three British Airways Airbus A380s stored in Madrid during the historic snowstorm that hit the city in January 2021. Photo: Arturo La Roche/Airways

A Look into the Past and the Future

The global aviation market has always been a very delicate business with thousands of economic, geopolitical, and technological variables that have the power to change the course of its evolution through time, where only the biggest, smartest and strongest airlines can survive. Every big crisis that has happened during the last 100 years took with itself the life of many airlines we can’t see operating anymore, such as Thomas Cook Airlines, PanAm, or Alitalia.

Usually, one of the options for bankrupting airlines is to merge with other carriers to form a strong new company. This was the common situation in America, where the ten biggest US airlines in the 1950s ended up combining into the biggest four we all know: American, Delta, Southwest, and United.

ArkeFly, Happag Lloyd, JetairFly, Thomson Airways, and TUIfly Nordic ceased to exist as brands after the merger into one commercial enterprise, even though every carrier kept operating internally with their own AOCs. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Europe has a similar approach to this phenomenon, where most of the national carriers today belong to either IAG, the Lufthansa Group, or the Air France-KLM Group, and if not, have been merging with other companies to form stronger airlines as it happened with the TUI Group.

A theoretical look into the future of the global airline industry would not have to differ from today. New carriers getting created, going bankrupt, and merging with bigger companies is a common practice in the day-to-day of many other markets.

This will result in bigger and bigger airline groups that will end up controlling most of the demand for commercial aviation.

Featured image: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways