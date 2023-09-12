Emirates Schedules the Airbus A350 for Australia

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) has provided an update on its operations in the UAE-Australia market, coinciding with the arrival of its new Airbus A350. In Summer 2024, the airline plans to introduce the A350 on the relaunched Dubai (DXB) to Adelaide (ADL) route.

The airline has also experienced a significant increase in passenger demand for Sydney (SYD). Starting November 4, 2023, EK will operate all three daily flights to Sydney using the Airbus A380 aircraft, which will add approximately 2,000 extra seats to this popular route.

Emirates has a well-established network in Australia, offering a total of 63 weekly services to four cities in the country. Recently, the airline also introduced a second option for travelers between Dubai (DXB) and Melbourne (MEL), with a stopover in Singapore (SIN), thanks to fifth-freedom flight rights.

With the upgrade to A380 flights to Sydney and the reintroduction of Adelaide as a destination, the total number of seats available between the United Arab Emirates and Australia will exceed 57,000, making it one of the most extensive offerings in this market.

The Boeing 777-300ER will now share a big segment of the Emirates market with the upcoming Airbus A350. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

The Airbus A350, Closer to Delivery

Emirates is eagerly anticipating the delivery of the Airbus A350, making the airline one of the most exciting customers for this aircraft. Since retiring its last A330 in 2016, Emirates has relied solely on two widebody aircraft, the Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 families, to support its extensive route network.

However, the introduction of the A350-900 in 2024 will mark the end of this eight-year dual operation. The carrier has a firm order for up to 50 A350 aircraft from Airbus, and while the schedule for their delivery has been outlined, the specific launch destination has not yet been confirmed, although Adelaide has been revealed as one of the destinations.

In 2025, EK will also welcome the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, further expanding its reach to destinations with lower demand and complementing its already impressive list of destinations. The airline expects to have around 30 Dreamliners in service.

The only visible Emirates Boeing 777X part that is recognizable currently is the folding wingtips, still featuring the former scheme. Photo: Emirates.

The Boeing 777X May Wait

Emirates has an exciting lineup of new additions to its fleet, including the highly anticipated Boeing 777X. The airline plans to replace its older aircraft with the new-generation Boeing 777X, which comes in two variants.

Emirates has signed a contract for up to 115 Boeing 777X aircraft, but none have been delivered yet. The certification process for the Boeing 777X has been quite challenging, with frequent delays announced. However, Emirates remains optimistic and expects to receive the first aircraft of this variant starting from 2025.

In preparation for the arrival of these new airplanes, Emirates has announced a significant investment of US$135 million in new training facilities. These facilities will ensure that the airline’s staff is well-prepared to operate and maintain the new fleet of aircraft that will be joining Emirates in the coming years.

