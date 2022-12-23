Boeing 777X Returns to the Skies After Engine Issues
Boeing Industry Manufacturers

Boeing 777X Returns to the Skies After Engine Issues

  • by
  • December 23, 2022
  • 1 minute read

DALLAS – Boeing has recommenced flight testing of its 777X airframe after a two-month break due to unspecified technical issues with its General Electric GE9X engines.

The manufacturer confirmed that flight testing with airframe N779XW restarted on December 17. Boeing currently has four 777-9 prototypes carrying out the rigorous testing program, which began in January 2020.

The GE9X engine has encountered numerous issues. Photo: GE Aerospace.

Previous Engine Issues

This is not the first time General Electric has had issues with the GE9X. The first flight with the power plant had been scheduled for February 2018, but problems with the high-pressure compressor and engine durability led to delays of six months.

The latest issues, GE said, had affected the engine that had been used the most in testing – over 1,700 hours of run time and over 2,600 flight cycles. The results of a borescope inspection highlighted a fault in the flight test engine temperature sensor.

Boeing currently has four 777-9 prototypes it is using as part of the test and certification program. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

The 777X

The 777X program has been in development since 2013. Currently, only the -9 has been built. Boeing has also proposed a shorter, longer-range -8 and a stretched -10X to compete with the Airbus A380.

However, the aircraft has encountered numerous delays, which has now pushed back the jet’s entry into service until 2025 from a previous target of 2023. It also faces tough certification scrutiny from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA has told Boeing that it will not certify the aircraft until later next year and has concerns regarding a lack of data and a preliminary safety assessment.

Boeing 777X Flight Tests Halted After GE9X Incident

Featured Image: The aircraft has returned to the skies after two-months. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

Tags:

Share This Post:

European Deputy Editor
Writer, aviation fanatic, and Airways European Deputy Editor, Lee is a plant geek and part-time Flight Attendant for a UK-based airline. Based in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airbus, Industry, Safety

EASA Concurs with FAA on A321XLR Body Redesign

December 22, 2022
Industry, Innovation

UK Government Issues Funds to Create Jet Fuel

December 22, 2022
Airlines, Industry

Star Alliance Announces SAS’ Charlotta Wieland as Interim

December 22, 2022
Airlines, Industry

Air France Guarantees Flights Despite Crew Strike

December 21, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X