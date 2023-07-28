Embraer E-Jets E2 Family Receives Type Certification in Malaysia

DALLAS – The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has officially granted Type Certification to Embraer’s E-Jets E2 family of commercial jets, specifically the E190-E2 and E195-E2 models. This certification represents an important milestone for Embraer as it paves the way for their entry into the Malaysian market.

This approval by CAAM comes after Malaysia’s SKS Airways (KI) announced its selection of 10 E195-E2s at LIMA’23 to drive its regional growth plans.

Embraer’s E190-E2 and E195-E2 had previously obtained certifications from three major civil aviation authorities: the FAA (USA), EASA (Europe), and ANAC (Brazil) in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

SKS Airways is expected to take delivery of its first E195-E2 in 2024, and the aircraft is expected to be a popular choice with other airlines in the region.

The Embraer E195-E2 Tech Lion. (Embraer SA)

Visionary Endorsements for E2 Family

Captain Norazman Bin Mahmud, the CEO of the Civil Authority of Malaysia, expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive assessment and emphasized the significance of promoting a safety culture to ensure the utmost safety, security, and efficiency in Malaysia’s aviation industry.

“Following our comprehensive assessment, CAAM is pleased to grant the type certification validation to Embraer’s E195-E2 and E190-E2 aircraft. We value Embraer’s spirit of collaboration towards our goal of instilling safety culture to ensure the highest level of safety, security, and efficiency in Malaysian aviation industry.” Captain Norazman Bin Mahmud, CEO of the Civil Authority of Malaysia.

Martyn Holmes, the CCO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, shared his excitement about CAAM’s certification, highlighting that it sets the stage for the E195-E2 to begin operations in Malaysia from 2024 onwards. He praised the E2 family of aircraft for being an ideal choice to complement larger planes and foster regional connectivity within Malaysia and beyond.

“CAAM’s certification of the E2 is great news for Embraer and the industry. It lays the foundation for the entry into service of the E195-E2 in Malaysia in 2024. The E2 is the ideal family of aircraft to complement larger aircraft and grow regional connectivity within Malaysia and beyond while delivering ultimate performance in terms of the lowest fuel burn, smallest noise footprint, and outstanding passenger comfort.” Martyn Holmes, CCO of Embraer Commercial Aviation.

Scoot has signed a letter of intent to lease nine Embraer E190-E2s. Photo: Scoot.

Regional Impact

Embraer’s recent analysis of the Malaysian network revealed promising prospects for airlines in the country, showing the potential for establishing up to 120 new routes within Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Raul Villaron, VP of Sales & Marketing and Head of Region Asia-Pacific, Commercial Aviation, commented on the E2 family’s positive impact on regional aviation in the Asia-Pacific sector. The aircraft’s efficiency and economics make it an appealing solution for airlines seeking to expand their networks and establish unique regional routes.

Embraer has already gained a strong foothold in the Asia-Pacific region, with nearly 20 operators collectively flying approximately 200 E-Jets.

Feature Image: Azul PS-AEF Embraer E195-E2 (Blue Macaw livery) SBBR (Off airport). Photo: Thiago Machado/Airways