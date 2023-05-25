SKS Airways to Lease Ten E195-E2s

DALLAS – SKS Airways (KI), the Malaysian regional carrier, has signed a leasing contract with Azorra for ten Embraer E195-E2 jets. The first two airframes, to be configured with 136 seats, are expected to be delivered in January 2024.

KI and Azorra signed during Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA). The deal will make the E2s the first of their kind to be utilized in Southeast Asia.

The airframes will be deployed from Subang Airport (SZB) in Kuala Lumpur. The government is transforming SZB into a hub for regional flights, capable of handling some eight million passengers per year.

The lease agreement was signed at LIMA 2023 event. Photo: Embraer

Comments from CEO and Embraer

“We are delighted to announce the successful signing of these agreements with leading industry players like Embraer and Azorra who share our vision for the future of air travel. With these strategic partnerships, we are excited to embark on a new phase of growth, with a fleet of Embraer’s Jets operating out of Subang,” said Dato’ Rohman Ahmad, Director of SKS Airways.

Meanwhile, Martyn Holmes, Director of Sales for Malaysia, Embraer Commercial Aviation said, “The E2 is the aircraft family of choice for airlines around the world seeking to develop their regional routes. As the most modern and efficient single-aisle aircraft, the E195-E2 will deliver a step change for our first Malaysian operator, SKS Airways, as it grows regional connectivity within Malaysia and beyond.”

John Evans, CEO of Azorra, added, “We are pleased to partner with SKS Airways on this unique opportunity to be a part of the future expansion of Subang Airport. We believe Embraer’s new technology E2 is the perfect fit for a redeveloped, premier aviation hub near the heart of Kuala Lumpur, reducing travel times and improving connectivity in the region.”

Featured image: Embraer (PR-ZIQ) Embraer 190-400STD (Profit Hunter Livery). Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways.