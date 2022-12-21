Embraer Delivers First Two E195 E2s to Porter Airlines

DALLAS — Embraer has delivered the first two E195 E2s to Porter Airlines (PD). The Canadian carrier is the launch customer of the E2 variant in North America.

The aircraft, the first two of 50 Embraer E195-E2 aircraft ordered by PD, were delivered in a ceremony at Embraer’s headquarters in Brazil. The new E2 fleet is set to challenge every North American airline’s economy offering with a service not seen in modern economy air travel, according to the Brazilian planemaker.

In the run-up to the New Year, Embraer will deliver three more planes to the Toronto-based carrier.

Photo: Embraer

Porter’s Expanding Operations

Porter Airlines is expanding its reach across North America, including the west coast, the southern United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The aircraft will initially be deployed from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), with new services beginning in Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa.

The airline’s low-cost structure, short turnaround time, complimentary changes and cancellation policies, along with frequent flights are parts of its competitive advantage. Its biggest competitor was Air Canada (AC) since WestJet (WS) announced in June that it would concentrate on serving Western Canada.

However, the PD announced on December 15 that it would be adding flights to Calgary International Airport (YYC) and other destinations on the Canadian western front. Initially, PD will operate two daily nonstop flights between YYZ and Calgary beginning on February 22, 2023.

Photos: Embraer

Porter and the E2 Family Aircraft

Porter has chosen to configure the 146-seat aircraft in a comfortable 132-seat all-economy layout, with passengers having a choice of seat pitches of 36, 34, and 30 inches.

The airline ordered 30 Embraer E195-E2 jets in 2021, with purchase rights for an additional 50 aircraft worth US$5.82bn at list price if all options were exercised. In 2022, a firm order for another 20 aircraft worth US$1.56bn was placed.

In total, PD has placed orders with Embraer for up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft, including 50 firm commitments and 50 purchase rights. The airline is based at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ).

Porter and Embraer executives Arjan Meijer, Richard Wharton, Michael and Bob Deluce, Mark Neely, and Francisco Gomesneto. Photo: Embraer

Comments from Porter Airlines, Embraer CEOs

“The official delivery of these aircraft is the beginning of a new era for Porter,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines.

The CEO added, “The E195-E2 enables us to reach across the continent, beyond our Eastern Canada roots, while introducing a level of service for economy air travellers that no other North American airline provides. It’s an enhanced experience that builds on our reputation for providing an elevated level of service to every passenger at reasonable prices in a single class of service. The first planes are ready to fly to Canada later this month before going into regular service in February.”

Photo: Embraer

Arjan Meijer, president and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, “Porter is focused on delivering what we all want – making the air travel experience a pleasure. Along with their exciting levels of service and generosity, Porter’s entire fleet is also without the dreaded middle seat, and will also satisfy the sustainability needs of Porter’s guests.”

E195-E2 is the most sustainable single-aisle aircraft, at 65% quieter and up to 25% cleaner than previous-generation aircraft. It has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip among 120 to 150 seat aircraft, and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today. Arjan Meijer, president and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation

Featured image: Embraer