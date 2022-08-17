August 17, 2022
Edelweiss Air Expands Long-Haul Fleet
DALLASEdelweiss Air (WK) is to add an additional Airbus A340-300 (HB-JMC) from its sister operator Swiss International Air Lines (LX). This will bring the total number of A340s in the fleet to five by July 2023.

The airline is now planning the cabin modification work, before the 2003 built airframe enters service with the Swiss leisure carrier. 

Bernd Bauer, WK CEO said: “I am delighted that we will be able to expand our long-haul fleet again from summer 2023. The additional Airbus A340s will enable us to meet the increasing demand for flights to our long-haul holiday destinations.”

Two additional A320s were also added to provide extra capacity on its short-haul network. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Record Passenger Numbers

Earlier this summer, the Lufthansa Group airline also expanded its short-haul fleet with the addition of a pair of Airbus A320s.

Passenger numbers have been increasing steadily. In July it carried 304,000 passengers with an 84% load factor, exceeding pre-pandemic levels and breaking a record single month figure.

“Our guests are feeling the desire to travel again and are once again placing their trust in us after the uncertain pandemic period. We are very happy about the above-average positive customer feedback. This has certainly been helped by the fact that Edelweiss is once again a reliable partner for holiday travellers this summer,” Bauer said about the successful start to the season. 

Featured Image: Edelweiss Air will now operate five Airbus A340-300s. Photo: Christian Winter/Airways.

