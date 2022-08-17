Delta Air Lines Adds Second Seoul-Incheon Service

Listen to this article:

DALLAS – Beginning on December 13, Delta Air Lines (DL) will add a three-times-weekly flight to its nonstop service between Seoul-Incheon International Airport (ICN) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

With more than 130 daily departures to close to 50 locations around the world, DL is SEA’s largest international airline and services more international destinations than any other airline. ICN is the largest airport in South Korea and one of the largest and busiest airports in the world.

With the addition of the new service, there will be 15 flights per week, which is an increase over DL’s current daily operations and joint venture partner Korean Air’s (KE) five times weekly service.

For the Seoul flights, the airline will use the most recent Airbus 330-900 aircraft, equipped with Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin amenities. Additionally, the new service will give consumers connecting to Asia through the hub of the joint venture, Incheon, new time channel options.

We can recall that on August 2, DL operations between Atlanta and Detroit and Incheon began daily service. On October 29, DL will resume its Minneapolis service. In comparison to 2019, the carrier will expand the capacity on the U.S.-Korea network by 10% with the additional frequency from Seattle in December.

“Korea travel demand has strongly rebounded since the reopening in April, leading recovery in Asia,” said Matteo Curcio, Delta’s Vice President – Asia Pacific. “With our increased flights between Incheon and Seattle, more passengers will be able to enjoy our best-in-class travel experience during the winter travel season.”

Featured image: DELTA AIR LINES N404DX AIRBUS A330-900. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways