Canada Jetlines Receives Air Operator Certificate

DALLAS – Canada Jetlines (AU) is ready for take-off after receiving final approval from Transport Canada to begin operations at the end of the month. The airline announced on Thursday that it had successfully received its Air Operators Certificate (AOC), marking the end of a multi-year process working towards its launch.

“The entire team at Canada Jetlines is thrilled to obtain our AOC after meeting all necessary operation standards and passing all inspections,” said the airlines CEO, Eddy Doyle.

AU is ready to launch into the skies at the end of August. Photo: Canada Jetlines

The leisure carrier now has all the proper documentation to begin operation on August 29. The launch was initially scheduled for August 15 but was pushed back due to delays in receiving final regulatory approval.

With this in hand, AU can now launch services from its Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) base to its first destinations of Winnipeg International Airport (YWG) and Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport (YQM).

Attempts to Get Airborne

Canada Jetlines was proposed in 2013. However, several operational hurdles had to be overcome to get the airline cruising. Despite several target launch dates falling through, AU now seems officially poised to make its mark in the low-cost market.

But the company faces tough competition to make a name for itself alongside other Canadian low-cost carriers such as Flair Air (F8), Lynx Air (Y9) and Swoop (WO).

The airline will launch with one Airbus A320, but hopes to have 15 A320 aircraft by 2025. Photo: Canada Jetlines

In a statement, Doyle thanked Transport Canada for their “tireless effort and diligence to approve new airlines.”

“We excitedly look forward to our launch date, meeting the increased demand for convenient, leisure travel in Canada and beyond and to provide more options to explore the world,” he added.

The leisure airline will commence operations with a single Airbus A320 but hopes to expand the fleet to 15 A320s as demand increases. It also plans to expand its route map to include major Canadian cities and popular tourist destinations in the United States and beyond.

Featured Image: The airline hopes to be operating up to 25 Airbus A320 aircraft by 2025. Photo: Canada Jetlines.