Canada Jetlines to Begin Service from Toronto Next Month

DALLAS – A new airline will begin service from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport (YYZ) next month. Canada Jetlines (AU) is scheduled to begin service to Winnipeg (YWG) on August 15.

“The entire team at Canada Jetlines is excited to offer passengers a convenient route from Toronto to the beautiful city of Winnipeg starting on our inaugural day of August 15th,” stated Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. “We are thankful to the regional community and airport for their welcoming support. We greatly look forward to our first flight to Winnipeg and intend to offer more travel options to the residents of Manitoba soon.”

“We’re thrilled to have Canada Jetlines as our newest airline partner at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport and are excited to be part of its inaugural flight,” said Nick Hays, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“There’s a strong demand for travel right now, as indicated by the increasing numbers of passengers we’ve welcomed at YWG over the past few months. We look forward to working with Canada Jetlines to provide more options for our community and help stimulate the local tourism industry’s economic recovery.”

Canada Jetlines Airbus A320 Eddy Doyle, CEO, and Brad Warren, COO Image: Canada Jetlines

About Canada Jetlines

The newcomer is an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Mississauga, Ontario, just west of Toronto. Its website currently books flights to Toronto, Winnipeg, and Moncton. The airline has one Airbus A320 in its fleet. C-GCJL began its life as N417AV, flying for Avianca (AV) in February 2010.

In March 2016, it was re-registered as TC-DCJ and flew for Pegasus (PC) in Turkey. The plane moved to lessor Jackson Square Aviation in November registered as OE-IAV, and in February became C-GCJL with Canada Jetlines.

Canada Jetlines is offering special temporary launch fares for flights out of YYZ to domestic destinations like Moncton, NB (YQM), and Winnipeg. The airline’s website is Jetlines.com.

Featured image: Canada Jetlines