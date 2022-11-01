BA CityFlyer Launches Aberdeen-London City Service

DALLAS – Today, British Airways (BA) CityFlyer launched a new route between Aberdeen International Airport (ABZ) and London City Airport (LCY) for the winter season.

This follows a strong performance in October between the Scottish city and LCY. Flights will operate from November 1 until January 22, 2023, using an Embraer E190 aircraft.

London City saw almost five times more passengers this summer season than during the summer last year. According to the press release, LCY passenger numbers are up 103% compared to the previous year, showing strong demand for business travel.

This comes as the British flag carrier adds more flights as business travel increases. LCY’s closeness to London’s financial district allows for faster travel times to get to London, helping with economic growth.

BA CityFlyer G-LCYD Embraer 170-100STD. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from LCY Officials

Anne Doyle, the Aviation Director for London City Airport, said, “We are delighted BA CityFlyer is launching this route between London City Airport and Aberdeen that will provide even more choice for passengers, particularly in time for Christmas and Hogmanay….With six routes across the country, we offer the best, most comprehensive service between London and Scotland.”

She also added, “This news comes after our bumper summer, where we saw nearly five times more passengers this summer than the same period last year. We’ve also seen over 300,000 passengers in October, which is a 103% increase in 2021, with strong load factors. October passenger numbers are also higher than August, demonstrating a clear resilience in the business travel market.”

During October, LCY served 23 destinations across Europe, including Amsterdam, Zurich, Frankfurt, and others. BA is LCY’s leading carrier.

In addition to BA, the airport is operated by Air Antwerp (WP), ITA Airways (AZ), KLM (KL), Lufthansa (LH), Luxair (LG), SWISS (LX), LOT Polish Airways (LO), Loganair (LM), and Eastern Airways (T3).

Featured image: Tony Bordelais/Airways

