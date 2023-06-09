Atlantic Airways, Icelandair Announce Cooperation

DALLAS – Atlantic Airways (RC), the national carrier of the Faroe Islands, has announced it will develop its cooperation with Icelandair (FI).

The move comes after FI revealed it would launch a new route from its Keflavik International Airport (KEF) hub to Vágar Airport (FAE). The five/six times weekly service will run from May to October next year. RC already operates the route three times per week.

The signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the cooperation will allow the two companies to offer more convenient connections between the island nations for their customers.

TF-ISN Icelandair Boeing 767-300 KBOS BOS. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways.

Comments

CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said of the new route, “We have noticed great interest from our customers across the world in visiting [the Faroe Islands].”

“The two companies see great opportunities in offering their customers convenient connections between the Faroe Islands and Icelandair destinations in Europe and North America.”

Meanwhile, RC CEO Johanna a Bergi added, “This [letter of intent] paves the way for even closer connectivity to Iceland and Icelandair’s extensive network of routes to the USA and Europe.”

Atlantic Airways (OY-RCJ) Airbus A320-214. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Atlantic to go Transatlantic

Indeed, Atlantic Airways plans to launch its first transatlantic services from FAE to New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) on August 22 this year. The weekly flight will be operated by one of the carriers, Airbus A320neo aircraft, which features 174 economy class seats. RC has two A320neos in service, two on order, and a single A320ceo.

Atlantic Airways can trace its history back to 1987 as a way to break the monopoly of Danish carrier Maersk Air (DM) on services from the Islands. Flights commenced on March 28, 1988, between FAE and Copenhagen (CPH) with a fleet of BAe 146s.

Featured Image: Atlantic Airways (OY-RCJ) Airbus A320. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.