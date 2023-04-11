Atlantic Airways Launches Flights to New York
Airlines Routes

Atlantic Airways Launches Flights to New York

DALLAS — Faroe Islands-based carrier Atlantic Airways (RC) will begin operating flights to New York this August. The flights will operate for six weeks from August 22 to October 4 on a very limited basis. Currently, the airline has flights to 10 destinations within Europe, so this would be the airline’s first official long-haul service.

All the flights will operate out of Stewart International Airport (SWF). Passengers will have the option to book a bus from the airport to New York that they can book separately after booking the flight.

Flights are expected to be available for purchase beginning May 15.

Atlantic Airways OY-RCJ Airbus A320. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Flight Schedule

The once-weekly flight will leave the Vagar Airport (FAE), which is the main airport in the Faroe Islands. It will leave on Tuesday and return back from the U.S. on Wednesday. Each flight will have a flight time of approximately six hours.

Atlantic Airways is the national airline of the Faroe Islands, operating domestic helicopter services and international passenger services as well as search and rescue responsibilities from its base at Vágar Airport, on the Faroese island of Vágar. Most of its pilots are members of the Faroese Pilot Association.

Featured image: Atlantic Airways OY-RCJ Airbus A320-214. Alberto Cucini/Airways

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Rachel Dube is a freelance travel and beauty writer based in NYC. Her work has appeared in The Zoe Report, Insider, and CN Traveller, among many others. When she's not writing, she is planning her next trip or spending time with her pup, Cookie. Most days you'll find Rachel researching destinations, hanging out with her friends and family, or planning her next flight route.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airbus, Airlines, Deliveries

Condor Takes Delivery of 100th A330neo

April 11, 2023
Airlines, AVJobs

Chinese Airlines Flooded with Cabin Crew Applicants

April 11, 2023
Airlines

British Airways to Recruit Pilots for Heathrow Operations

April 11, 2023
Air China B-1221 Boeing 737-8 MAX
Airlines, Boeing

11 Chinese Airlines Fly the Boeing 737 MAX

April 11, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X