Atlantic Airways Launches Flights to New York

DALLAS — Faroe Islands-based carrier Atlantic Airways (RC) will begin operating flights to New York this August. The flights will operate for six weeks from August 22 to October 4 on a very limited basis. Currently, the airline has flights to 10 destinations within Europe, so this would be the airline’s first official long-haul service.

All the flights will operate out of Stewart International Airport (SWF). Passengers will have the option to book a bus from the airport to New York that they can book separately after booking the flight.

Flights are expected to be available for purchase beginning May 15.

Atlantic Airways OY-RCJ Airbus A320. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Flight Schedule

The once-weekly flight will leave the Vagar Airport (FAE), which is the main airport in the Faroe Islands. It will leave on Tuesday and return back from the U.S. on Wednesday. Each flight will have a flight time of approximately six hours.

Atlantic Airways is the national airline of the Faroe Islands, operating domestic helicopter services and international passenger services as well as search and rescue responsibilities from its base at Vágar Airport, on the Faroese island of Vágar. Most of its pilots are members of the Faroese Pilot Association.

