Alaska Airlines Adds Guatemala City to its Roster

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it is adding another Latin America destination with the launch of daily year-round service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA).

The Seattle-based airline will also add seasonal service from San Diego (SAN) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo (ZIH), a popular destination on the Pacific Coast of Mexico. These flights will fly once a week on Saturdays starting on December 23 and ending on April 6.

“As the fifth largest carrier in the U.S., we’re a growing airline that’s expanding to more international destinations. Guatemala is a dynamic new country for us and our guests – full of outdoor adventures, history and natural beauty. Our new service will allow families, friends and businesses to better connect between the West Coast and Central America,” said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines.

New Routes. Image: Alaska Airlines.

Guatemala Route

For the Guatemala City route, it will begin on December 14. All three flights will be operated with the Boeing 737 family aircraft.

“We’re very excited to welcome Alaska Airlines’ inaugural flight to our country this December,” said Francis Argueta, director general of civil aeronautics of Guatemala. “Guatemala has a lot to offer with its gastronomy, its nature and the beautiful corners of the Mayan world, which will all be a treasure trove of experiences for travelers.”

Guatemala becomes the sixth country Alaksa will serve, joining flights from LAX and Seattle to Belize, San Jose and Liberia in Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines also recently announced seasonal flights to Nassau, Bahamas, and additional flights to Mexico.

“We’ve been flying to Mexico for 35 years. It’s a favorite with many of our guests for its culture, cuisine and beaches,” Amrine said. “Our new Saturday nonstops to Zihuatanejo from San Diego and Chicago add to our current Los Angeles and San Francisco service and provide guests with more choices as they plan their winter getaways.”

Featured Image: An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900 (N315AS) departs from LAX on a sunny afternoon. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways