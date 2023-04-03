AirBaltic Launches 20 New Summer Routes

DALLAS – Latvian flag carrier AirBaltic (BT) has announced its biggest-ever route expansion, with 20 new destinations added to its network from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius and Tampere for the 2023 summer season.

The first of these new routes departed Riga (RIX), bound for Istanbul (IST), Turkey, on April 2, 2023. The flight will be operated four times per week.

Among the services being launched include RIX to Belgrade (BEG), which marks the airline’s return to Serbia’s capital for the first time in 12 years.

Three of the airline’s A220s are painted in a special livery ‘to reflect the unique DNA of airBaltic and the Baltics.’ Photo: Air Baltic.

New Routes

Other new routes from Riga include Hanover (HAJ), Bucharest (OTP), Porto (OPO), Burgas (BOJ), Bilbao (BIO), Tivat (TIV), Yerevan (EVN) and Baku (GYD). From Tallinn (TLL), the airline will now fly to Split (SPU), Rhodes (RHO), Dubrovnik (DBV) and Heraklion (HER).

Vilnius (VNO) will see the addition of routes to Malaga (AGP), Palma (PMI), Nice (NCE) and HER. Meanwhile, from Tampere (TMP), BT will serve Milan (MXP) and NCE.

The whole new route schedule can be found here.

With a fleet of 39 A220-300s AirBaltic offers direct flights to more than 70 destinations plus connections to various destinations in the airline’s network across Europe, Scandinavia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Middle East.

AirBaltic A220 Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comment of AirBaltic’s CEO

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic said, “The opening of these 20 new summer destinations will provide our passengers with even more options when it comes to seamless travel experience.

“We continue to be committed to our home cities in the Baltics and improving connectivity to and from the region. Also, we are glad to expand airBaltic offering for this summer season both with new route additions and increased flight frequencies on our existing leisure and city break routes.”

Featured Image: AirBaltic A220 Photo: Hendrik Bittorf/Airways.