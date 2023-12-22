Air Transat Launches Lima, Peru, Nonstop Flights

DALLAS – Air Transat has introduced scheduled nonstop flights from Montreal (YMQ) and Toronto (YTO) to Lima (LIM) in Peru.

Montreal-based Air Transat (TS) will operate the first-ever flight connecting Montreal (YMQ) and Lima (LIM) in Peru. The inaugural flight from YMQ to the Peruvian city of LIM will take place today, Friday, December 22.

The nonstop air service is a first for Canada and Peru. The new nonstop flights will be operated as a year-round service. TS will offer two flights a week from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and one weekly departure out of Montreal’s Trudeau International (YUL).

The next-generation Airbus A321LR aircraft will operate the flights. The model features spacious cabins, state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment systems, and the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions (both CO2 and NOx) compared with other similar aircraft.

The route is an important one for TS, which seeks to tap into South America’s growing tourism potential. Peru is indeed a globally significant tourist destination, so the new routes will cut down travel time for Canadians wanting to go to Peru.

Michèle Barre, Transat’s Chief Revenue Officer, said, “It is a great pleasure for Air Transat to bring this promising route to fruition and finally see our star fly over Peru. Lima represents a strongly strategic South American gateway within our portfolio of destinations, allowing us to continue to benefit from the sustained growth of tourism on this continent. We are also very proud to offer our passengers the opportunity to broaden their horizons and discover the treasures of Peru.”

Air Transat A321LR. Photo: Air Transat Air Transat A321LR Economy cabin. Photo: Air Transat

Strategic New Routes to Peru

The new flights to LIM from YTO and YMQ are set to benefit Peruvian communities that reside in Canada since these individuals can take advantage of the convenient nonstop flights when traveling to Peru. This year-round service will benefit Montreal’s Peruvian community and Quebec travelers who wish to explore the region.

Stéphane Lapierre, Vice President, Air Operations and Air Services Development at Aéroports de Montréal, said, “ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased to welcome Air Transat’s new non-stop service to Lima, which will allow travellers to discover a destination rich in history and culture. We would like to thank all the Air Transat teams who worked tirelessly to develop this route, which once again confirms YUL’s status as a major hub for international air travel.”

Air Transat is a leading leisure airline, founded 36 years ago. It operates flights to several international destinations in Europe, the Caribbean, the USA, South America, and North Africa. The airline is based in Montreal and has major hubs at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ). The carrier employs nearly 5,000 people.

Featured image: Air Transat C-GOIE Airbus A321-271NX. Photo: Alberto cucini/Airways