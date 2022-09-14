Air France to Raise Wages, Give Staff Bonuses

DALLAS – In preparation for wage negotiations due next year, Air France (AF) announced today that it would increase compensation for all worker categories by a total of 5% and give its workforce a €1,000 bonus.

The company announced that wages will increase by 2% in November, 2.5% in February 2023, and an extra 0.5% during pay negotiations in May. According to the airline, the initiatives are a part of the company’s efforts to assist employees in coping with excessive inflation.

The good news for AF staff comes as travel fears mount this week in France; half of all flights to and from France on Friday could be canceled due to a French air traffic control strike.

The DGAC, the French aviation regulator, has issued a “severe” disruption alert, requesting that airlines halve their schedules in advance of the walkout and advising travelers to postpone their travel plans.

The strike, which will last from 6 am on Friday, September 16, to 6 am on Saturday, September 17, all local times, might also impede aircraft from Europe over French airspace.

Featured image: F-GSQX Air France Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways