Air Canada Caps Fares in Response to Lynx Air Shutdown

DALLAS — Air Canada (AC) has announced measures in response to Lynx Air’s (Y9) decision to suspend operations starting February 26, 2024.

These measures include capping fares and adding over 6,000 seats in select markets operated by the Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC). The aim is to provide affordable options for Y9 customers affected by the shutdown, allowing them to return home or make alternative travel arrangements for their planned winter trips.

Fare Availability and Travel Period

The capped fares will be available for purchase before February 26, 2024, and can be used for travel through April 2. This covers the March Spring break and Easter holidays across Canada. Customers can purchase these flights through the AC website or travel agents.

It is important to note that AC cannot honor Y9 tickets. The ULCC’s customers are advised to consult the Canadian Transportation Agency website for further guidance.

Additional Capacity

Air Canada also plans to increase capacity on Y9 routes from Toronto and Montreal to Cancun, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. This will involve adding more than 6,000 seats between February 25 and March 19. However, due to the busy winter travel holiday, flights are already relatively total, limiting the carrier’s ability to increase capacity further.

It’s a nice gesture that AC remains committed to assisting Y9 customers affected by the suspension of operations and aims to provide them with affordable options and alternative travel arrangements during this period.

The Canadian ULCC announced yesterday it would cease operations on Sunday, February 25, 2024, after filing for creditor protection under a CGAA filing.

