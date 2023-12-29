ZIPAIR Tokyo to Debut Tokyo-Vancouver Route in March 2024

DALLAS – ZIPAIR Tokyo (ZG) has announced the launch of a new three-weekly route between Narita International Airport (NRT) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The inaugural flight for this route is scheduled for March 13, 2024.

This expansion will make Vancouver the fourth transpacific destination for the Japanese low-cost carrier, joining its existing routes to Los Angeles, San José Mineta, and San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The LCC also flies to Honolulu.

Since its inception in June 2020, ZG, a fully-owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines (JL), has steadily grown its network to encompass a total of nine destinations, consisting of four locations in Asia, four in the U.S., and now the first in Canada.

ZG’s 787s are configured in a two-class layout, with 18 in business class and 272 in economy. Photo: ZIPAIR

Tokyo-Vancouver Flight Schedule

The Tokyo-Vancouver schedules run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. From March 13 to March 30, 2024, flight ZG22 departs NRT at 16:00 and arrives at YVR at 8:30; flight ZG21 departs YVR at 10:30 and arrives at NRT at 13:00 the next day, all local times.

From March 30 to June 30, 2024, flight ZG22 departs NRT at 15:40 and arrives at YVR at 8:25; flight ZG21 departs YVR at 10:25 and arrives at NRT at 12:25 the next day, all local times.

Finally, from July 1 to October 26, 2024, flight ZG22 departs NRT at 15:40 and arrives at YVR at 8:25; flight ZG21 departs YVR at 10:25 and arrives at NRT at 12:25 the next day, all local times.

ZIPAIR Tokyo’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the airline’s sole aircraft type, will serve the NRT-YVR route. The seating configuration on these aircraft includes 18 business-class seats and 272 economy-class seats, for a total of 290 seats.

As airlinegeeks.com points out, it is worth noting that ZG offers an unbundled, low-cost product on all its flights. This means that certain amenities are not included in the base fare for both business and economy class, such as entertainment screens for the lie-flat business class seats, as well as checked bags and meals for all seating types.

Reservations and ticket sales for the Tokyo-Vancouver service have already begun as of December 27, 2023.

Featured image: ZG has four Boeing 787-8s in service, with one more on order. Photo: ZIPAIR