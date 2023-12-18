WestJet Launches Calgary-Seoul Flights

DALLAS — WestJet (WS) is making Calgary a global hub by adding Incheon International Airport (ICN) in Seoul, South Korea, to its expanding list of destinations. Starting May 17, 2024, the airline will operate three weekly flights between Calgary and Seoul, featuring the luxurious Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
Pending regulatory approvals, bookings are expected to open in early 2024, with Canadians having the opportunity to win a round-trip flight to Seoul through the “Feed Your Seoul” sweepstakes, which marks the exciting launch of the new route to Asia.
The airline is thrilled to present a captivating contest offering participants the opportunity to win a round-trip flight for two from any WS destination in Canada to Seoul. By simply registering for the contest, participants will also receive timely notifications when tickets become available for purchase, immediately following the confirmation of regulatory approval. The contest kicks off at 8:00 a.m. MT on December 14, 2023, and concludes at 11:59 p.m. MT on January 4, 2023.
John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice President, anticipates a warm welcome for this direct link between Alberta and South Korea, highlighting the positive impact on two-way tourism, increased connectivity, and unique business and cargo opportunities.
Key details for WestJet’s Calgary-Seoul route:
- Calgary-Seoul (May 17, 2024, 3x weekly, departing at 17:55, arriving at 20:45 +1 day).
- Seoul-Calgary (May 18, 2024, 3x weekly, departing at 22:45, arriving at 18:15).
Schedule details are subject to change pending regulatory approvals.
Chris Dinsdale, CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority, emphasizes the route’s significance in strengthening YYC’s international gateway status. The “Feed Your Seoul” sweepstakes offers Canadians the chance to win a round-trip flight for two and early notification of ticket availability.
Beyond the Calgary-Seoul route, WS is expanding connectivity between its Calgary hub and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport (NRT), offering daily service this summer. This strategic move positions the Canadian airline as a key player in enhancing connectivity and fostering economic and cultural ties between Canada and South Korea, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s commitment to global expansion.
Featured image: WestJet C-GUDH Boeing 787-9. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways