Viva Aerobus Signs MoU for 90 A321neo

DALLAS — Mexican low-cost airline Viva Aerobus (VB) has signed an MoU for 90 A321neo aircraft to boost their international and domestic expansion efforts.

The airline plans to refresh and expand its fleet and thus remain the youngest in Latin America. By operating the A321neo, VB aims to enhance its operational efficiency, on-time performance, and passenger experience, thus ensuring that it retains one of its major advantages of being the lowest-cost airline in the Americas.

Furthermore, the A321neo’s fuel efficiency and noise reduction features will enable immediate and considerable carbon emissions reduction, further solidifying its position as the most efficient airline on the continent.

Ultimately, this move will strengthen VB’s cost-savings advantage, which should translate into lower airfares for customers. The A321neo is renowned for its large cabin, overhead stowage space, and noise and fuel efficiency.

The arrival of the airline’s first A320neo signaled a new livery and branding for Viva Air in 2021. Photo: Viva Air

Comments from Viva, Airbus

“The fuel-efficiency and noise reduction that the A321neo provides will advance our sustainability efforts by delivering immediate, tangible carbon emission reductions, thus enhancing our position as the most efficient airline in the continent,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua, Chief Executive Officer of Viva Aerobus.

“The Mexican leisure market is in full recovery mode and Viva Aerobus is at the centre of the action! The unbeatable economics of the A321neo makes it the perfect choice for the airline’s ultra-low-cost model. We are pleased to have been a partner with the airline since 2013 and look forward to working together as it continues on its growth trajectory”, said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

Airbus, VB’s partner since 2013, had previously delivered 52 A320 Family aircraft before the latest order, thus demonstrating the airline’s preference for the A320 Family.

Featured image: Airbus