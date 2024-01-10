Vistara to Start Mumbai to Paris Flights

DALLAS — Full-service Indian airline Vistara (UK) is set to launch flights from Mumbai (BOM), India, to Paris (CDG), France. The inaugural flight is scheduled for March 28, 2024, and will utilize the Boeing 787-9, which is currently the only widebody aircraft in the carrier’s fleet.

Bookings for tickets are already open, with five weekly flights available. This new route to Paris marks the airline’s sixth destination in Europe, alongside Frankfurt (FRA) and London Heathrow (LHR), as stated by CEO Vinod Kannan.

Air India Merger on the Horizon

Last year, UK and Air India (AI) established an interline alliance, bringing the Tata Group-owned airlines one step closer to their goal of merging. As part of this agreement, passengers now have the option to book and travel on both airlines’ networks. In the event of any disruptions, passengers will also have the flexibility to switch flights to the other carrier.

At the initial point of departure, passengers on both airlines can obtain boarding passes for their connecting flights. Additionally, all checked bags can be conveniently transported to their final destination.

Moreover, the agreement encompasses a disruption transfer capability, enabling passengers to switch to alternative flights operated by the other airline in case of any disruptions or unforeseen circumstances.

