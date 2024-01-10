Vistara to Start Mumbai to Paris Flights
Airlines Routes

Vistara to Start Mumbai to Paris Flights

Vistara VT-TTC Airbus A320-232(WL)

DALLAS — Full-service Indian airline Vistara (UK) is set to launch flights from Mumbai (BOM), India, to Paris (CDG), France. The inaugural flight is scheduled for March 28, 2024, and will utilize the Boeing 787-9, which is currently the only widebody aircraft in the carrier’s fleet.

Bookings for tickets are already open, with five weekly flights available. This new route to Paris marks the airline’s sixth destination in Europe, alongside Frankfurt (FRA) and London Heathrow (LHR), as stated by CEO Vinod Kannan.

Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways
Vistara Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Air India Merger on the Horizon

Last year, UK and Air India (AI) established an interline alliance, bringing the Tata Group-owned airlines one step closer to their goal of merging. As part of this agreement, passengers now have the option to book and travel on both airlines’ networks. In the event of any disruptions, passengers will also have the flexibility to switch flights to the other carrier.

At the initial point of departure, passengers on both airlines can obtain boarding passes for their connecting flights. Additionally, all checked bags can be conveniently transported to their final destination.

Moreover, the agreement encompasses a disruption transfer capability, enabling passengers to switch to alternative flights operated by the other airline in case of any disruptions or unforeseen circumstances.

Featured image: Vistara VT-TTC Airbus A320-232(WL) | Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Vistara CEO’s Confidence in Boeing for Final 787 Delivery Unchanged

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Published aviation photographer and travel lover from Hungary. Specialized in route network and sustainability. Furthermore, I am a website developer and UI/UX designer.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

Airbus, Airlines, Deliveries

First Look: Transavia France’s First A320neo

January 10, 2024
LATAM Airlines Airbus A320s.
Airlines, Business / Finance

LATAM Group Transports 74 Million Passengers in 2023

January 10, 2024
United Airlines N27519 Boeing 737-9. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways
Airlines, Boeing

The Airlines Most Affected by the Boeing 737-9

January 9, 2024
A6-EVH, EMIRATES AIRBUS A380-800, KLAX LAX. Photo: Yifei Yu/Airways
Airbus, Airlines, Routes

Emirates Upgrades Flights to Vienna with A380 Aircraft

January 9, 2024

You cannot copy content of this page

X