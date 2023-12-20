Vistara Expands International Flight Connections from Mumbai
Vistara welcomed its first A321neo in July 2020. Photo: Airbus

DALLAS — Vistara (UK) will enhance its international connectivity from Mumbai by increasing flight frequencies to two popular international destinations: London and Singapore.

Starting on March 1, 2024, the carrier will increase the flight frequency between Mumbai (BOM) and London (LHR) from four weekly to daily flights. Additionally, from February 1, 2024, Vistara will introduce a second daily flight between BOM and Singapore (SIN), utilizing its A321neo aircraft.

In Q423, the airline operated 57 and 88 flights from BOM to LHR and SIN, respectively.

Photo: London Heathrow Airport

Vistara’s International Destinations from Mumbai

Vistara connects Mumbai to 14 international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Dammam, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Frankfurt, Jeddah, London Heathrow, Male, Mauritius, Muscat, and Singapore.

Flight Schedule between Mumbai and London Heathrow (Local times)

Effective March 1, 2024, the flight schedule between Mumbai and London Heathrow is as follows:

  • Flight UK 015: Departure from Mumbai at 14:45 hrs; Arrival in London at 19:00 hrs
  • Flight UK 016: Departure from London at 20:55 hrs; Arrival in Mumbai at 11:15 hrs on the next day

Flight Schedule between Mumbai and Singapore (Local times)

Effective February 1, 2024, the flight schedule between Mumbai and Singapore is as follows:

  • Flight UK 105: Departure from Mumbai at 00:55 hrs, Arrival in Singapore at 09:15 hrs
  • Flight UK 107: Departure from Mumbai at 10:50 hrs, Arrival in Singapore at 18:45 hrs
  • Flight UK 106: Departure from Singapore at 10:30 hrs, Arrival in Mumbai at 13:45 hrs
  • Flight UK 108: Departure from Singapore at 19:45 hrs, Arrival in Mumbai at 23:35 hrs

The aforementioned schedules are subject to regulatory approval.

