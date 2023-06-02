Virgin Atlantic to Increase Long-Haul Service Offerings

DALLAS — Virgin Atlantic (VS) has enhanced its long-haul service offerings with the long-awaited return of the lucrative London Heathrow (LHR) to Dubai service.

This service will be provided 4x weekly, but will also only be a season route for the time being. From October to March, the British can expect a reliable and noteworthy service to a very popular sun destination.

The service will also be beneficial to VS customers connecting with their partner, Delta Air Lines (DL), whose extensive North American network can prove a valuable asset to an expansion of Virgin Atlantic and its extensive European network.

Virgin customers will also be provided access to premium fare and seating options on this reignited route. The Boeing 787-9 aircraft will offer over 30 of both Upper Class and Premium Economy seats while offering a staggering 192 Economy Delight seats.

Virgin Atlantic A350. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Cargo Operations

Passengers won’t be the only commodity traveling on Virgin aircraft between the UK and Dubai. VS has announced that they will accommodate up to 20 tonnes of cargo on their Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The dual utilization will allow VS to cement its place in the air cargo market, possibly opening the same up for more and more routes.

The middle east won’t be the only region seeing a sun destination increase. The newest in VS’ fleet, the Airbus A350-1000 will offer just under 400 seats total for passengers looking to travel from Manchester to the large US tourism hubs of Orlando and Las Vegas. This service is expected to make its debut in Summer 2024.

Virgin Atlantic, in partnership with their sub-company; Virgin Holidays, will chart a new course in inter-island flying in the Caribbean. VS is piloting service to Barbados, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Dubai – a destination we know our customers and people love. Its inviting climate during the cold UK winter, combined with its first-class collection of hotels and experiences make Dubai a must visit destination for sunshine hungry Brits. We’ve long wanted to return to this incredible city when the time was right, and this year presents the perfect opportunity. Dubai will complement our growing collection of winter sun destinations, bolstered by The Maldives and Turks and Caicos later this year alongside our new services between Manchester and Las Vegas in Summer 2024 and the soon to commence inter-Caribbean flights. I’m looking forward to welcoming our customers back to this vibrant, exciting destination once more.” Rikke Christensen, Vice President of Network & Alliances at Virgin Atlantic

Featured Image: Roberto Leiro/Airways