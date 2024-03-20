Virgin Atlantic and Kenya Airways Launch Codeshare Partnership

DALLAS — Virgin Atlantic (VS) and Kenya Airways (KQ) have entered a new codeshare partnership agreement. The codeshare agreement opens up the route networks of both airlines, providing more choice and flexibility for travelers.

This agreement translates into greater access to Nairobi (NBO) and other destinations in East Africa for VS’s passengers. KQ customers will have the opportunity to connect via London Heathrow (LHR) to several VS destinations, including Barbados, The Bahamas, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We’re committed to enhancing connectivity and as the only UK airline to codeshare on the Heathrow to Nairobi route, we’ll be providing more choice and flexibility for customers booking with Virgin Atlantic.” Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic

Kenya Airways is one of Africa’s leading airlines and a member of the SkyTeam alliance. KQ is one of the top airlines in Africa with an extensive network on the continent.

“We are excited to embark on this transformative partnership with Virgin Atlantic. By leveraging our complementary strengths and networks, we aim to enrich the travel experience for our valued customers, offering them greater choice, convenience and connectivity to key destinations in the world.” Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Kenya Airways

G-VPQP Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350-1041 A35K at JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

SkyTeam Alliance

As reported in a press release, VS’s Gold and Silver Flying Club members as well as KQ’s Asante Rewards Platinum and Gold members can take advantage of SkyPriority services at LHR and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO), including priority check-in, baggage handling and boarding.

SkyTeam membership of both carriers allows Flying Club members to reach rewards faster. Opportunities to earn Virgin Points and Tier Points, alongside Virgin Points redemptions, have been in place since March 2023.

Additionally, Flying Club members can take advantage of earning Virgin Points by booking luxury safari holidays through both Virgin Atlantic Holidays and Virgin Limited Edition. Access to Kenya from the UK is now more accessible than ever before. From January this year, visitors from outside of Africa, including the United Kingdom, will only require an online authorization to travel to Kenya, instead of a full visa.

The Boeing 787 is the backbone of Kenya Airways’ intercontinental operations in Europe, North America, and Asia. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways.

Enhanced Sustainability Efforts

As SkyTeam alliance members, VS and KQ have a common vision for sustainability. In October 2022, VS took delivery of the first of 16 Airbus A330-900neos into its fleet, continuing its transformation towards 100% next-generation aircraft by 2027.

In November last year, VS led an industry consortium to deliver the first 100% SAF flight across the transatlantic, demonstrating that 100% SAF can safely be used to reduce fuel consumption in existing infrastructure, engines, and airframes. In May 2023, KQ became the first African airline to fly possibly the most sustainable commercial long-haul flight from NBO to Amsterdam (AMS).

Feature Image: Virgin Atlantic